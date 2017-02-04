It's a story with which many are familiar: A beautiful princess falls under the spell of an evil fairy, doomed to an eternal slumber lest true love’s kiss break the spell.

It's a story that was penned hundreds of years ago by French author Charles Perrault, according to The Telegraph, but “The Sleeping Beauty” is experiencing a 21st-century revival.

Disney’s 2014 release of “Maleficent” re-examined the tale from the dark fairy’s perspective. Russia’s famed Bolshoi Ballet presented a more traditional rendering during a one-day screening of “The Sleeping Beauty” direct from Moscow in theaters worldwide on Jan. 22. And from Feb. 10-26, Utah's Ballet West will present its own spin on the story to audiences at the Capitol Theatre.

“This really is a coming-of-age story about a young woman learning the lessons of life through outside figures,” Adam Sklute, Ballet West’s artistic director and CEO, said in an interview. Sklute reconceived and produced the production for Ballet West in 2011, according to a news release.

The "outside figures" to which Sklute refers are the fairies, who have more in common with Artemis and Athena than Thumbelina or Tinker Bell. They are immortals living among mortals, settling scores like Greek gods and using humans as their pawns.

The ultimate bad girl in the ballet is the Fairy of Jealousy (also known as Carabosse). Getting snubbed from the invite list to Princess Aurora’s christening sets her on a downward spiral of darkness.

Ballet West fans may be surprised to learn that dancer Katherine Lawrence, usually typecast for princess roles, is one of the dancers slated to dance as the villain.

“Katherine has been a sublime Aurora for all these years. She’s a natural princess — all purity, with a lovely facility and approach,” Sklute said. “I want to see her delve into an aspect of her artistry she hasn’t been able to before. Now that she is a mother, she has a relaxation and a confidence in her work that gives her a new fearlessness.”

Lawrence says she loves tapping into her darker side for the role and feels a distinct connection to this ballet.

“‘Sleeping Beauty’ is special to me,” she said. “During one run, I found out I was going to be dancing at Ballet West. During another production, I got my first leading role in a full-length production when I was cast as Aurora.”

During Ballet West’s 2011 production of “The Sleeping Beauty,” Lawrence learned she was being promoted to principal dancer with the company and, even more important in her mind, she was keeping a wonderful secret: “I had just learned I was pregnant with our son,” she said.

Carabosse, her latest role, isn’t perhaps as technically difficult as Aurora, she said, but more demanding in other ways as it requires theatricality and boundless, over-the-top energy with tight, flicker-fast technique.

“It takes a lot out of you to be angry and evil,” she said of the frenetic role, adding that it’s exhausting to be constantly wreaking havoc.

Other fairies contribute to the showdown between good and evil, each endowed with a powerful trait. The Fairy of Knowledge, Fairy of Joy, Fairy of Beauty, Fairy of Kindness and Fairy of Temperament all do their bit, working to outmaneuver Carabosse and save Princess Aurora from her 16th birthday appointment with a cursed spindle.

Yet prick her finger she does, assigned to her slumberous fate no matter how the other fairies try to stop it. And so they suspend time instead. The royal court sleeps alongside Aurora for 100 years, until one day, a young prince named Desire is led by the fairies to the sleeping princess’s castle to break the spell with a kiss on Princess Aurora's lips.

Audiences are likely to recognize Tchaikovsky’s luxuriant score as well as the fairy tale wedding guests in Act II. Puss and Boots, Beauty and the Beast, The Frog Prince, Little Red Riding Hood and Big Bad Wolf were, according to Sklute, a fixture of the original 1890 ballet created by Marius Petipa (from which most ballets heavily borrow) but have often been excluded from modern productions.

By editing out portions he deems unnecessary, Sklute added the well-known guests back in while still keeping the ballet relatively concise compared to other versions.

The artistic director said his aim in reintroducing the famous fairy tale characters into his ballet is to create something that’s exciting for younger audiences as well as the regular patrons and the romance-seekers celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“This can be a very layered and thought-provoking ballet, or it can simply be the beloved fairy tale,” Sklute said.

He explained in a news release that the multiple layers of the story allow the Ballet West dancers and staff to "find more and more great ideas to mine."

“My driving force with it has always been to make it fun and engaging for children and meaningful and moving for adults," Sklute said in the news release. "I want it to satisfy those patrons who know the art form well and be accessible to the novice balletgoer.”

Content advisory: The ballet contains some sword play.

If you go….

What: Ballet West’s “The Sleeping Beauty”

When: Feb. 10-26

Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City

How much: $19-$97

Phone: 801-869-6900

Web: balletwest.org