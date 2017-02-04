OREM — David Smith and Chase Ramsey wanted something more for children who watched "Alice in Wonderland."

"The idea for the story came from Chase (Ramsey)," Smith said in a phone interview. "We had just finished 'Peter Pan' and were looking for the next thing. We really wanted to do 'Alice in Wonderland,' but we needed it to be relatable."

The local actor-and-director pair came up with some ideas and then asked children what they thought.

"(The children) told us what they liked and didn't like," Smith said. "Kids are so smart. We went back and made things more clear, more concise."

The result is a world premiere version of "Alice in Wonderland" that will be performed at SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem Feb. 6-24, with Alice (played by Kelly Coombs) in school, testing her teachers because she doesn't like the rules.

Ramsey said in a news release he and Smith had wanted "a bit of a challenge."

“I personally never understood the overarching message of the book and wanted to unravel it," he said in the news release.

Along the way, Alice meets the Queen of Hearts, who is the school principal and quite dangerous without rules, and the Mad Hatter, the math teacher whose problems are unworkable without rules.

Alice eventually comes to understand that without rules, things simply don't work as they should and finds there are many reasons to listen.

“Every character has a good time playing,” Ramsey said in the news release. “It truly is a playground filled with wonderfully eclectic music that will bring the kids bouncing from their chairs. The world is fantastic and goofy, and we haven’t taken away from that piece of brilliance Lewis Carroll penned years ago.”

Smith remembers how frustrated he was in junior high as he struggled to understand why school mattered. He's since learned that a lot of people have felt the same way until they realize that school is designed to help a person succeed in life. He hopes the script will eventually be used by other theater groups trying to reach young audiences.

The music, written by Smith, utilizes several styles, including rap, swing, boy band, more traditional music and bits of Chinese and Persian instrumentation "to make that world a little more exotic," the news release states.

The news release also indicates that an original cast recording of the music will be made into digital tracks that other theater companies can access as they consider licensing the show from SCERA.

"There's not a lot of really good scripts for that audience," Smith said. "There's kind of a hole there for these kinds of shows."

SCERA’s Theatre for Young Audiences program produces two one-hour musicals each year, performed by adult actors and often based on children’s literature, according to information from the organization.

“This educational component is an important part of our mission,” SCERA President/CEO Adam J. Robertson said in the news release. “It’s a great way to introduce children to the magic of live theater, and parents will enjoy themselves as well.”

If you go …

What: "Alice in Wonderland"

When: Feb. 6-24, Mondays and Fridays, 7 p.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem

How much: $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children ages 3-11

Phone: 801-225-2787

Web: scera.org

