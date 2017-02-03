SALT LAKE CITY — With much of Utah’s political world waiting to see whether Orrin Hatch decides to run for another term, it was interesting to see a Salt Lake Tribune editorial last Sunday calling for Hatch to call it quits.

The opinion itself wasn’t noteworthy. It was consistent with previous editorials, including one memorable one from 2015 that quoted the senator, as a first-time candidate in 1976, saying, "What do you call a senator who's served in office for 18 years? You call him home."

What is noteworthy, however, is that the paper’s ownership has changed. As of last May, Paul Huntsman owns it. His brother, former Utah governor, ambassador and one-time presidential candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. has expressed interest in running for Hatch’s seat. That was not noted in the editorial. Although the editorial never mentioned Huntsman Jr., it seemed a glaring omission to political observers.

The Tribune had just published a poll that found Hatch leading Huntsman Jr. 62-41 percent in a head-to-head matchup. At the end of that poll story, the paper published an editor’s note saying, “Paul Huntsman, the brother of Jon Huntsman, is the owner and publisher of the Salt Lake Tribune.”

That relationship poses a delicate question for the paper as it may find itself dealing with questions about fair coverage should Huntsman Jr. pursue the Senate.

I contacted Paul Huntsman via email this week to ask him why the relationship was ignored in the editorial and whether he thinks this connection represents a conflict of interest when it comes to the paper reporting on the race.

While we had a congenial discussion, he declined to go on the record with any response concerning the editorial. He did say, “If he (Jon) decides to run for public office again, he will be subjected to scrutiny, fair and accurate reporting — like any other candidate or elected official."

The editorial urged Hatch to announce his intentions soon.

“Anyone who might want to challenge Hatch, or succeed him, needs to be making plans and raising money for an expensive statewide race,” it said.

Last month, Huntsman Jr. met with the editorial boards of the Deseret News and KSL. I asked him point-blank if he was running for the Senate.

“I’ve said we have a run left in our bones,” he said. “I don’t know if it will be for the Senate or not, but I’m prepared to take a good look at it.” He then spoke fondly of Hatch’s service in the Senate and said he wants to respect that, noting, “He (Hatch) has to make a decision.”

On further questioning, Huntsman Jr. said he is not interested in running for governor again or in taking another run at the White House. That pretty much leaves the Senate as the only option.

As to whether he would run even if Hatch decides to go for another term, he said, “Listen, we’ll just have to take a look at things at that point.” But one presumes he would like some clarity on that point sooner, rather than later.

So sure, there is a bit of uncertainty about the former governor’s intentions. More uncertain will be how the Salt Lake Tribune handles its conflict of interest in its news and editorial columns.

I don’t claim to be without blemish, but during my 14 years as editorial page editor at this newspaper, I took pains to note how the Deseret News is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints whenever it was appropriate in an editorial. That may seem clunky at times, but I found that readers don’t appreciate being left to wonder what influences might be in play in decision-making.