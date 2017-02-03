The Atlanta Falcons will win Super Bowl LI, according to an orangutan.

Orangutan Acara chose the Falcons over the New England Patriots at the Hogle Zoo on Thursday. The two teams will meet this Sunday in Super Bowl LI from Houston, Texas. Kickoff will begin at 4:30 MT.

Orangutan Acara at Utah's Hogle Zoo chooses the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/krWf0rX7vU — Deseret News Photo (@DNewsPhoto) February 2, 2017

But Acara isn’t the only animal to make a prediction. Last night on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon had puppies — yes, puppies — try to predict the winner by rushing to dog food bowls with both the Patriots and the Falcons names on them.

See who wins in the video below.