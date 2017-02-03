Portland (9-14, 2-9) at BYU (16-8, 7-4)

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO — BYU hosted the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history Thursday. The Cougars fell short of pulling an upset but they have a shot at reaching another milestone Saturday.

After losing to top-ranked Gonzaga 85-75 before a sellout crowd at the Marriott Center, BYU hosts Portland Saturday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv). A win would give coach Dave Rose his 300th career victory.

Rose, who’s in his 12th season at the helm, has posted a 299-107 record. Rose is the second-winningest coach in school history, trailing only Stan Watts, who won 371 games in 23 seasons from 1949-1972.

That landmark aside, the Cougars are just looking for a victory after they battled back from an 18-point deficit against the Zags in the second half, cutting it to six with two minutes remaining.

“They competed, especially when they weren’t individually playing their best at times,” Rose said of his players. “They continued to compete and play hard. That’s a good sign, especially for a young team that’s trying to figure it out.”

Rose hopes his team can rise up after that loss.

“I hope the guys feel confident. It was a great opportunity,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to let it go and get on to the next game. Hopefully our guys will do that.”

Rose appreciated the support from fans at the Marriott Center against Gonzaga.

“The crowd was probably as good as we’ve ever had as far as cheering our guys on and getting them going,” he said.

While Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss scored 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, BYU’s TJ Haws tallied a career-high 29 points on 8-of-19 shooting.

“This team is getting better every single game,” Haws said. “We had a great week in practice and we competed and fought hard.”

BYU guard Nick Emery, who’s been dealing with an illness this week, did not start Thursday. For the first time as a Cougar, he came off the bench. Emery made 1 of 6 shots from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and finished with two points before fouling out after playing 20 minutes.

“He’s a warrior,” Haws said of Emery. “I’m proud of the way he fought.”

Starting in place of Emery was Elijah Bryant, who made his first start at BYU. Bryant went 4 of 13 from the floor and had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes.

Rose said his team is progressing despite the many setbacks it has faced this season.

“I think we’re understanding each other better every game,” Rose said. “We’re still waiting for everything, personnel-wise, to go right where we’ve got the injured guys back and the sick guys healthy and we’ve got a full roster. Hopefully that happens pretty soon.”

Eric Mika, who matched up against Gonzaga's massive center, 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski, scored 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting, pulled down 11 rebounds and had five turnovers in 35 minutes.

On Friday, Mika was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, along with Karnowski.

While BYU played a Gonzaga team that has now won 23 straight games, the Cougars meet a Portland squad on the other end of the spectrum. The Pilots are mired in a nine-game losing streak.

Portland lost at home to Santa Clara 60-45 Thursday night. The Pilots went eight minutes without scoring in the second half.

Portland is led by first-year coach Terry Porter, a 17-year NBA veteran and former NBA head coach. The Pilots won their first two West Coast Conference games before losing nine in a row. They suffered a big blow a couple of weeks ago when their leading scorer, guard Alec Wintering, who was averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game, went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Portland’s current top scorer is guard Jazz Johnson, who is averaging 16.2 points per game.

Saturday marks the first meeting this season between the Cougars and Pilots.