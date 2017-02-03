PROVO — For the sixth-straight game, No. 1 Gonzaga never trailed in its 85-75 victory over BYU at the Marriott Center on Thursday night.

A 20-4 first-half run provided the Zags (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference) the cushion they needed to withstand a second half from BYU (16-8, 7-4 WCC) that kept the Cougars' fan support at a raucous level until the game's final minute.

A large portion of BYU's second-half effort came from two young guards, freshman TJ Haws and sophomore Elijah Bryant. With teammate Nick Emery sick, Bryant played 16 second-half minutes and Haws 18. The duo showed fight, scoring 30 of BYU's 49 second-half points.

That ties the most points Gonzaga has given up in a half this season.

Despite the loss, the Cougars, with Haws and Bryant helping lead the way, made the second half interesting. Haws nearly matched Gonzaga's leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss point for point in the second half — the Zags' star outdid the BYU freshman 24-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Haws finished with a career-best 29 points and two assists, compared with a game-high 33 points and seven rebounds from Williams-Goss. Bryant had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds, including seven points in the second half.

Against a team as talent-rich as Gonzaga, the play of Haws and Bryant leaves encouraging signs for the future.

Here's a look at five second-half plays that showed the fight of these two BYU guards as the Cougars tried to rally against the nation's top team.

1. Back-to-back steals and a transition 3

The setup: Gonzaga had pushed its lead to 17 early in the second half and a steal from Johnathan Williams had the Zags looking to extend their advantage. Jordan Mathews tried a long outlet pass to Williams-Goss but Bryant picked off the pass near the BYU hoop.

The plays: Bryant helped turn that steal into points for the Cougars. Later in the ensuing possession, Bryant passed to Mika near the free-throw line and Mika worked his way inside for a tough two-point basket.

On Gonzaga's next possession, Emery intercepted an interior pass to Przemek Karnowski and quickly turned it into a fast-break opportunity. Emery bounced a pass to Haws at the 3-point line in transition and Haws sank the 3, forcing Gonzaga to call timeout with a 45-33 lead.

2. Haws draws contact and hits the free throws

The setup: Following the timeout, Gonzaga failed to score on its next possession as Mathews missed a 3-pointer.

The play: Haws missed a jumper on the ensuing possession but the Cougars retained possession and Haws drew a foul driving to the hoop. He hit both free throws with 16:58 to play, cutting the Gonzaga lead to 10 — at 45-35 — for the first time since the 11:09 mark in the first half.

Mika added a pair of free throws almost a minute later to make it an eight-point game.

3. Bryant's and-one

The setup: The Zags responded to the BYU run with a 4-0 spurt of their own and had the chance to add more, but another missed 3-pointer from Mathews kept Gonzaga from making it a 15-point game.

The play: Bryant collected one of his two defensive rebounds in the game, corraling the board on the missed Mathews 3. Bryant then drove upcourt, moved his way past Williams-Goss at the 3-point line and attacked the basket, hitting a left-handed layup while drawing a foul on Karnowski. It was a key play, as it was Karnowski's third foul with 15:08 to play. Bryant hit the free throw to make it a 49-40 game.

Unfortunately for BYU, that's when Williams-Goss used one of his answers to a BYU run. The Gonzaga guard went on a personal 9-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to make it an 18-point game.

4. Haws back-to-back 3s pull BYU within single digits

The setup: Gonzaga had expanded its lead back to 16 points with 8:14 to play, then BYU's Yoeli Childs cut it to 14 with two free throws eight seconds later. After a Josh Perkins missed 3-pointer, the Cougars had the chance to narrow the gap again.

The plays: On Haws' first 3-pointer, Davin Guinn quickly advanced the ball into BYU's end of the court, then after drawing in a trio of Zags defenders, Guinn found a trailing Haws for the open 3-point look. Without hesitation, Haws drilled the 3-pointer to make it a 66-55 game.

After a Karnowski turnover, BYU got the ball back and the Cougars' L.J. Rose drove near the baseline. He then turned and kicked out to Haws outside the 3-point line and Haws sank the open 3-pointer.

Haws had a chance at another 3-pointer on BYU's next possession. After a missed 3-pointer from Williams-Goss, Haws shot a 3 in transition while also trying to draw the foul. He got neither, and the Zags scored four-straight points to give themselves a cushion.

5. Bryant drives for 2 and the foul

The setup: Two Haws free throws with 5:30 left made it a 10-point game at 70-60, and after a missed jumper by Killian Tillie, BYU had the chance to make it a single-digit game again.

The play: On the ensuing possession, Bryant took a pass from Mika outside the 3-point line and drove to the lane. On the drive, he was fouled by Gonzaga's Perkins and hit a tough driving layup to make it 70-62 with 4:48 to play.

Bryant missed the ensuing free throw, though, his only miss from the line all night. Williams-Goss made BYU pay again, hitting a 3-pointer 12 seconds later, a key sequence as the Cougars later cut it to a six-point game with 2:02 to play.

Moments of learning

Mixed in with these times of success, Haws and Bryant also had their learning moments in the second half. After the game, BYU coach Dave Rose talked about the Cougars' need to execute better, and scenarios like these are ones that will need to be corrected for BYU to reach the potential it has with this young team.

One case for Haws came with 16:06 to play. Haws tried taking on Collins one on one, but Collins easily blocked his shot in the lane. That led to a fast break and a Williams-Goss layup to put Gonzaga up 12.

For Bryant, a teaching moment came late, after Mika made it a 76-70 game with two minutes left. Gonzaga used an offensive rebound to help run down some clock, then an out-of-position Bryant got caught reaching on Williams-Goss. The foul and subsequent free throws put the Zags up eight and effectively ended BYU's rally hopes.