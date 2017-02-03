STANFORD, Calif. — By losing in double overtime to Cal Thursday night, the Utah basketball team fell into a tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 standings at 6-4, which means the Utes wouldn’t get that coveted first-round bye in the league tournament if the tourney started today.

The tournament in Las Vegas is still a month away, but the Utes can’t afford many more losses, particularly Saturday afternoon against a Stanford team that lost to Colorado 81-74 Thursday night and fell to 3-7 in Pac-12 play and 11-11 overall.

The Utes and Cardinal tip off at 2:30 p.m. MT at Maples Pavilion, about 40 hours after both teams played on Thursday night.

“We’ve got to regroup in a short turnaround, so we’ll see what we’re made of,” said Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak. “It’s a tough road trip, they’re playing well and getting some things figured out and we're going to have to get ready to regroup.”

That might be a challenge after Thursday’s game, which was there for the taking and could have vaulted the Utes into a great position heading down the stretch in Pac-12 play. They had several opportunities to take control against the Bears after fighting back from a 14-point first-half deficit.

The Utes led 55-52 with 3:21 left but failed to score on their next four possessions. First, Kyle Kuzma missed a 3-point attempt, then the Utes let the shot clock wind down to zero as David Collette tried an 18-footer that was deflected.

After the Utes forced a turnover, they had a fast break going, but Sedrick Barefield was stripped going to the basket — Ute coaches reacted strongly to what they thought was an obvious foul — and Cal got the ball back. The Bears had three shots to take the lead but missed and Utah got the ball back with 57 seconds and a one-point lead.

After a timeout, Utah set up a play to let Lorenzo Bonam take it to the hoop, but he got bottled up in the lane and his shot didn’t draw iron. Then Cal forced overtime with a foul shot with three seconds left by Charlie Moore. Utah led in each of the overtimes, but Cal won it on Jabari Bird’s dunk with 2.1 seconds left.

“I think things got a little sloppy at the end of regulation where we had a chance to make some plays, but we turned it over and shot ourselves in the foot,” said Krystkowiak.

The Utes came into the game leading the Pac-12 in field-goal shooting percentage at 53.9 and had shot over 50 percent in all but two games since the start of Pac-12 play. But they struggled much of the night and finished with their second-lowest percentage of the season, 41.5 percent, against Cal.

Kuzma went 8 for 19, Collette was 4 for 12, while starters Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora were 0 for 5 and 1 for 3, respectively.

The Utes outrebounded the Bears 47 to 41 and held them to 40.3 percent shooting, but 19 turnovers to 10 proved to be the difference.

“I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it," Krystkowiak said. “We got ourselves down by 12 or 14 and could have mailed it in but we didn’t.”

In Stanford, the Utes will be playing a young team under first-year coach Jerod Haase that starts just one senior. The Cardinal are led by junior forward Reid Travis, who averages 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 55.3 percent shooting.

After Saturday’s game, the Utes return home to play Washington State Thursday night at the Huntsman Center, followed by a game against Washington Saturday. The Utes play Stanford again in the regular-season finale on March 4.