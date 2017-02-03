LAYTON — Dillard’s will open a new store in the former Macy’s location at Layton Hills Mall.

Construction on the 160,000-square-foot store is set to begin in April, with an anticipated grand opening in fall 2017.

“We are excited to announce that Dillard’s will replace Macy’s at Layton Hills Mall, just a few weeks after the announcement of Macy’s closure,” Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., said in a statement. CBL, which owns the mall, is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“The speed at which we were able to fill the availability demonstrates Layton Hill’s excellent location and strong draw. We are confident that they will complement the dynamic tenant mix at Layton Hills and will dramatically transform that wing of the center.”