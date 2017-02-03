I was just so happy to see her out there sparkling again. She has such a neat personality, and especially on balance beam, I was just so excited to have her back in our beam lineup.

After a breakout freshman season for Utah gymnast Kari Lee, which featured a spot on the All-American first team at the NCAA championships and competing in the NCAA finals in vault and floor, expectations were high for Lee’s sophomore campaign.

Then, disaster struck.

While practicing a floor routine in late January, Lee tore her Achilles’ tendon, sidelining her for the rest of the season. The injury was a huge blow for the Red Rocks, as they lost their only all-around competitor and one of their best beam performers.

“When any of my athletes take on a serious injury, it’s devastating, and I take it very emotionally hard. It drops me to my knees,” Utah gymnastics co-head coach Megan Marsden said. “I know that they are going to have a long recovery back, and so it’s tough.”

Almost a year after undergoing surgery on her Achilles’ tendon, Lee returned to the lineup for the Red Rocks, as they competed against No. 7 Michigan in their 2017 season opener at the Huntsman Center. Lee competed in vault and beam, scoring a 9.775 on vault and a 9.800 on beam in her first action since January 23, 2016.

“It was really emotional. I didn’t shed a tear, but I felt like I was emotional,” Lee said about her first meet back from injury. “It’s kind of surreal that it’s happening because it’s been a year since I’ve been out there on the floor. I thought I was going to break down, but I just cherished every single moment, because you never know when an injury like that can happen again.”

“I was just so happy to see her out there sparkling again. She has such a neat personality, and especially on balance beam, I was just so excited to have her back in our beam lineup,” Marsden said. “I think our whole lineup feels more confident when they have Kari in the lineup.”

It was a long road of recovery for Lee to become fully healthy and ready to compete again, and a road that helped Lee ignite a new passion for gymnastics.

“I was definitely really sad about the injury, because no one wants to go through an injury period, but in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise because I kind of got a new understanding and a new love for the sport of gymnastics,” Lee said. “It’s not that I didn’t love (gymnastics) before, but I just kind of saw it from a different perspective.”

In a flash, Lee went from often being the star of the show to sitting on the sidelines watching her team perform without her.

“It’s always hard sitting out and watching, but I absolutely love watching the girls compete, and seeing it from a different perspective, because I was always out there like, ‘Go, go go, compete, compete, compete,’ my brain was all scrambled,” Lee said. “So just taking a step back, watching the girls enjoy it, and just seeing what they needed outside out of what I could do. In a way, it was bad for me since I was sitting out, but good because I could watch it from the outside.”

Sitting out for a year without competing is a long time, and Lee was raring to get back out on the Huntsman Center floor. Even though Lee was ahead of her recovery timetable, at times she felt frustrated she couldn’t get healthier faster.

“Some days, I kind of had to take a step back because my Achilles' would get really sore. That put me down sometimes because I wanted to get back so bad, but sometimes I had to really be patient with this recovery process.”

Lee’s patience paid off. To open Pac-12 play against Washington, Lee posted a 9.9 on beam for the second straight week. Her season highs on vault (9.825) and bars (9.850) have also come in the last two meets.

“(Lee) has come back from that injury as well, or maybe better, than anyone we’ve ever had,” Marsden said. “She really used and transferred her positive energy and motivating way to get back from that injury the best anyone could, and I’ve been really proud of her.”

Twitter: @JoeAColes

jcoles@deseretnews.com