STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — A Stansbury High School student has been suspended and faces possible criminal charges after bringing a gun to school Friday.

The student told school administrators that he went camping with his parents over the weekend and forgot the gun was still in his backpack, Tooele School District spokeswoman Marie Denson said.

School district officials declined to provide the student's name or age.

The gun was not loaded, though there was a separate loaded clip also in his backpack, Denson said. But the gun was never brandished and no threat was ever made against the school or any individual, she said.

The gun was reported by another student who suspected there was a weapon in the boy's backpack.

A Tooele County sheriff's deputy, the school resource officer, removed the boy from the building immediately. He was compliant the entire time, Denson said.

The incident happened before classes started Friday morning.

An email was sent to Stansbury High students' parents to notify them of the incident.

Although there appeared to be no malicious intent, the boy faces potential charges of possession of a firearm on school property. He also was suspended from school for 10 days, Denson said. That suspension could be increased depending on the findings from the superintendent's office.