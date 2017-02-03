Posts on social media provide insight into what people with a connection to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been up to this week. This week's posts include announcements about tours and upcoming events as well as testimonies concerning gospel principles from members and leaders.

The Facebook account of President Dieter F. Uchtdorf shared the story of his family’s conversion to the gospel in Zwickau, East Germany. During a time of frequent air raids, “Sister Eternal” shared her faith with President Uchtdorf’s family as they were standing in line waiting for supplies. The Uchtdorfs now have a painting of the scene in their home.

On January 13, I posted a photo of Sister Uchtdorf and I seated beneath a painting in our home. Several of you asked... Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Al Fox testified of the Book of Mormon in a post, calling it “electrifying.”

I hope that we will always allow ourselves to be changed by the Gospel every day by doing the simple things



b/c truly, it is ELECTRIFYING!⚡ pic.twitter.com/NNBBg3YsVQ — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) February 2, 2017

Madilyn Paige, Miss Provo first attendant and competitor on "The Voice" and "American Idol," posted a new video.

Brooke White's young daughter, London, received a note from a woman on the pew behind them at church. White posted her thoughts and her gratitude for the woman's example on Instagram.

President Henry B. Eyring's Facebook page shared his testimony of the sacrament prayers, reminding us that “Whether or not you choose to keep your covenant to always remember Him, He always remembers you.”

If you will let your heart be drawn to the Savior, to always remember Him, and to our Heavenly Father in prayer, you... Posted by Henry B Eyring on Sunday, January 29, 2017

The Facebook account of Elder Robert D. Hales echoed President’s Eyring’s sacrament thoughts when he said that, after repentance, “our hearts will become new again.”

Our Savior knows the heart of each of us. He knows the pains of our hearts. If we seek the truth, develop faith in... Posted by Robert D Hales on Sunday, January 29, 2017

Donny Osmond posts his farewell to London at the conclusion of his UK tour.

Goodbye #London! I had a blast with you. Your energy, volume, & excitement... I really do have the greatest fans in the world. #DonnyUKTour pic.twitter.com/ySbaAQ9Sxl — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) February 2, 2017

Lindsey Stirling teased her followers for her upcoming videos, getting them excited for what’s "cooking."

I've been working on videos like crazy for the last few weeks. Can't wait to show you guys what's cooking. pic.twitter.com/TuTVXutuEg — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) February 3, 2017

President Thomas S. Monson's Facebook account expressed his thoughts on kindness: “Love offers a kind word, a patient response, a selfless act, an understanding ear, a forgiving heart.”

In today’s world, nowhere is the bedrock foundation of love needed more than in the home. And nowhere should the world... Posted by Thomas S Monson on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

