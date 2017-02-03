Posts on social media provide insight into what people with a connection to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been up to this week. This week's posts include announcements about tours and upcoming events as well as testimonies concerning gospel principles from members and leaders.

The Facebook account of President Dieter F. Uchtdorf shared the story of his family’s conversion to the gospel in Zwickau, East Germany. During a time of frequent air raids, “Sister Eternal” shared her faith with President Uchtdorf’s family as they were standing in line waiting for supplies. The Uchtdorfs now have a painting of the scene in their home.

Al Fox testified of the Book of Mormon in a post, calling it “electrifying.”

Madilyn Paige, Miss Provo first attendant and competitor on "The Voice" and "American Idol," posted a new video.

Brooke White's young daughter, London, received a note from a woman on the pew behind them at church. White posted her thoughts and her gratitude for the woman's example on Instagram.

Today during church, I got a little tap on the shoulder from the pew behind us, and an envelope with Londons name on it. I showed her, her face lit right up, she immediately ripped it open. Loo loves letters. She asked me to read it to her. I whispered the words to her. she smiled. I got a tear in my eye. But that's the perceptive pure goodness of my friend and "sister" Dana Smith. I could dedicate a whole post to Dana, a woman that I deeply respect and admire. A bold spiritual giant that inspires me to be unafraid to share the light and what's right. She is also a strong single African American mother bravely raising sons in a predominantly white community. She is teaching me, and the other members of our congregation what that is like by sharing the raw truth of that struggle. It is real. It is hard and it can't be minimized or reduced by those of us who don't experience it. She often gets up and shares her testimony and shares this trial and her stories in a way I've never heard at a pulpit of my church. It electrifies my spirit. It makes me want to shout AMEN. There is not a sliver of doubt in my soul that God has put her there to expand and change our minds and our hearts. Cause, we don't know what we don't know. And we can't be better till we know better. And she is helping us get better. She is helping me, be better. And this note, It was a timely little reminder for me, just yesterday that "future leader of America" was screamin and rolling around on the floor of the toy isle at target yesterday (I told that story on the insta story last night). She has been a bit of a pill lately. Pushing all the buttons. And yet she has these moments where she blows me away with her magic mind and special intuitive spirit. So thankful Dana reminded me of that potential. Cause that sentence "future leader of America" really hit me. It is in her. I just hope we don't squash that or mess it up ya know!? 😂cause parenting is hard and I just want to nurture her to be everything she dreams to be and everything God made her to be. Thankful for Sundays and the people in the pews. Amen💛

President Henry B. Eyring's Facebook page shared his testimony of the sacrament prayers, reminding us that “Whether or not you choose to keep your covenant to always remember Him, He always remembers you.”

The Facebook account of Elder Robert D. Hales echoed President’s Eyring’s sacrament thoughts when he said that, after repentance, “our hearts will become new again.”

Donny Osmond posts his farewell to London at the conclusion of his UK tour.

Lindsey Stirling teased her followers for her upcoming videos, getting them excited for what’s "cooking."

President Thomas S. Monson's Facebook account expressed his thoughts on kindness: “Love offers a kind word, a patient response, a selfless act, an understanding ear, a forgiving heart.”

