SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a West Valley man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy in a bathroom at the West Jordan Library.

Troy Michael Sickler, 26, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies. He was being held Friday in the Salt Lake County Jail on $250,000 bail.

On Jan. 25, Sickler followed a young boy into a restroom at the library, 8030 S. 1825 West, and abused him, according to charging documents. When the boy came out of the restroom approximately 8 minutes after going in, he was upset and told his sister and mother right away what happened, police say.

Sickler was arrested based on surveillance video and information from librarians who identified him as someone who came to the library almost daily.

This is the second time Sickler has been charged in such a case.

In April of 2015, Sickler crawled under a bathroom stall at the Salt Lake County Library in West Valley City, 2880 W. 3650 South, exposed himself to a 7-year-old boy and asked him to perform a sex act, according to charging documents.

He was charged with lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor. But a mental competency evaluation determined Sickler had an IQ of 57 and thus was incompetent to stand trial. Furthermore, a judge determined that he would never be competent for trial because his extremely low mental capacity.

That misdemeanor charge — Sickler's first — was dismissed.

Legal experts told the Deseret News last week that in light of the previous charge, it's unlikely Sickler will have his new case completely dismissed without consequence, even if he is again determined to be incompetent to stand trial and unrestorable. If convicted, under state law he could be civilly committed to the Utah State Hospital if he is determined to be danger to himself or others.