CLEARFIELD — Utah Department of Transportation crews, in coordination with the city, are working to address increasing traffic demands and declining levels of service at the 650 North interchange at I-15.

Planned changes aim to improve traffic flow and reduce accident potential on the freeway ramps, 650 North and the intersection at 650 North and Main.

Through early April, construction will take place on a dedicated left-turn lane for traffic exiting the Hill Air Force Base west gate via westbound 650 North to the southbound I-15 on-ramp.

During this phase of the project, crews will be working under I-15 during daylight hours, seven days a week. Minimal traffic impacts are expected as all travel lanes will remain open.

During the second phase of the project, UDOT crews will rotomill, pave and seal areas of 650 North and Main, place pavement markings and messages, and install roadway signs.

For more information, contact the project information team at 801-699-6066 or clearfield650north@utah.gov, or visit the project website at udot.utah.gov/go/clearfield650north.