SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is seeking feedback on proposed changes to Route 667.

Route 667 is a free fare route that connects Farmington Station to Station Park, Lagoon and downtown Farmington. Due to heavy loads in the summer and connection issues with FrontRunner, UTA proposes to modify the schedule to provide better transfers to and from FrontRunner and to spread passenger loads across 667 trips.

In order to accomplish this, there would be no service to downtown Farmington during the early morning and late evening peak periods, with service every 60 minutes during the midday and afternoon hours. If approved, the schedule will be modified on UTA’s next change day, April 9.

Public input will be taken through Sunday, and can be submitted to rideuta.com. Emailed comments can be sent to hearingofficer@rideuta.com.