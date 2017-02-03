SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police made a major breakthrough Friday in the high-profile shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Martin Antonio Cruz, 22, was arrested by the Metro Gang Unit for investigation of murder in the July killing of Paris Anton Gustin.

Gustin was inside a Honda with two other teenagers who were driving around and "egging" other vehicles in the Fairpark neighborhood near 600 North and 1100 West on July 5, when someone in a white Nissan Sentra fired several shots at them.

Gustin, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot and killed.

Gustin's family has made several public pleas for information about their son's death.

In November, Cruz was named a person of interest in the case by police. He was arrested about 4 a.m. Friday near 400 North and 972 West, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Investigators believe Cruz was the driver of the vehicle that chased Gustin and his friends.

After his arrest, Cruz told detectives he was "driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed trying to catch up with the driver of the other vehicle while his passenger fired the AK-47 at the victim," the report states.

In August, police also named Fortunato Nato Villagrana, 22, as a person of interest. Police believe he is the gunman in the incident. As of Friday, he had not been arrested.

Cruz also had a warrant out for his arrest for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having a valid license for a case filed in March of 2016.