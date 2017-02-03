BYU's Eric Mika is in elite company along with two of his fellow West Coast Conference big men.

Ten finalists were named for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award on Friday, and Mika was among them, as were Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski and Saint Mary's Jock Landale.

In his first year back from a LDS mission, the sophomore Mika is averaging a team-leading 20.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars. He is one of only three players nationally to average 20-plus points and 9-plus rebounds per game and has 14 double-doubles on the season, seventh-best in the country.

Mika is shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 78.3 percent from the free-throw line. He leads the nation in free-throw attempts (198) and is second nationally in free-throw makes (155). Mika also leads the WCC in scoring, blocks (46) and double-doubles.

The finalist list includes two Pac-12 centers, Thomas Welsh of UCLA and Josh Hawkinson of Washington State. The rest of the list is comprised of Central Florida's Taco Fall, Creighton's Justin Patton, Georgia's Yante Maten, Lehigh's Tim Kempton, and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ.

The finalists will be pared to five in March before the winner is announced on April 7 in Los Angeles during the ESPN College Basketball Awards show.

This is the third year of the Abdul-Jabbar award. Last year, Utah's Jakob Poeltl won the award and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsy earned the inaugural trophy in 2015.