The Cougars had no answers for the play of Nigel Williams-Goss who carried the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 85-75 win over BYU at the Marriott Center on Thursday night.

Williams-Goss finished with 33 points on 12 of 18 shooting from the floor, and made big shot after big shot each time the Cougars made a run. Jonathan Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds while Josh Perkins chipped in with 11 points as the Bulldogs improved to 23-0.

TJ Haws paced the Cougars with a career-high 29 points while Eric Mika managed 15 points and 11 boards.

Why the Cougars lost

The Cougars struggled to make shots and couldn't get stops when they needed them. They were beaten solidly on the backboards, losing the rebounding battle by 13 and gave up 11 second-chance points.

The turning point

After an Elijah Bryant 3-point shot cut the deficit to one early in the first half, Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to blow the game open.

While the Cougars were able to cut into the Bulldogs sizable lead they never got any closer that six.

What it means

Gonzaga proved why it is one of the best teams in the nation, and the Cougars still have plenty of work to do to reach their potential.

Unsung hero

Josh Perkins got the Bulldogs going early as he connected on three first half 3-point shots as the Bulldogs opened a big lead.

Grading the performances

BYU

The Cougars showed a lot of heart as they clawed back from a 19-point first-half deficit to make the game competitive. They also did an excellent job turning Gonzaga miscues into buckets with 23 points off 14 Bulldogs' turnovers. On the downside, They forced too many shots, were ice-cold from beyond the arc (6 for 22), and put Gonzaga on the foul line 34 times.

Grade: C+

Gonzaga

The Bulldogs got out to a great start as they took advantage of BYU double-teams to get wide open 3-point shots. They were aggressive on the glass and did a nice job moving the ball. They weren't as polished offensively in the second half, but had secured a big enough lead that a few key baskets pushed them over the hump.

Grade: B+

Three telling stats

The Bulldogs used their size and strength to beat the Cougars on the backboards. They out rebounded BYU 47-34, including 12-10 on the offensive end.

Gonzaga also used its size on the offensive end, outscoring the Cougars 36-26 in the paint.

The Bulldogs scored the first basket of the game 20 seconds in and never looked back as they held the lead the rest of the way.

Up next

The Cougars are back at home on Saturday to face the Portland Pilots.

The Pilots are 9-14 on the season, including 2-9 in the WCC after nine straight losses.

One player to watch is Jazz Johnson, who is having a terrific sophomore campaign. He has scored in double figures in all 23 games and is averaging 16.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the floor.