Here’s the news of the day for Feb. 3.

Biskupski unveils affordable housing plan

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced a new five-year plan Thursday that looks to tackle issues with affordable housing in the Salt Lake valley, according to the Deseret News.

The plan, which you can read here, proposes changes to city policies, orders and partnerships that will pave the way for more affordable homes.

Right now, close to 12,500 people in Salt Lake City live in poverty, according to city data obtained by the Deseret News. Still, the city remains short by 7,500 homes for all of those people. These changes look to provide those homes in the future.

"This plan acknowledges this crisis we are facing and recommends short- and long- term policy and procedure changes to help us find opportunity to create new housing, which is safe, secure and enriches lives in our community," Biskupski said.

Read more about the proposal at the Deseret News.

Judge allows female junior high student to wrestle

Kathleen Janis got her wish — she can now wrestle on the all-male school wrestling team.

As the Deseret News reported, a federal judge ordered that Janis, a student at Central Davis Junior High, be allowed to wrestle on her school’s all-boy wrestling team while she waits to bring her case to the next court.

The ninth-grade student said she was denied a chance to be on the team because of her gender, even though other schools in the Davis School District allow co-ed wrestling events, the Deseret News reported.

Read more about the decision here.

Gonzaga lives up to ranking

The No. 1 basketball team in the nation, Gonzaga, defeated BYU on Thursday night 85-75 in Provo. More than 18,000 people were on hand.

Gonzaga’s lead jumped to 19 points in the first half. BYU tried its best to mount a comeback in the second half, closing to within six points with two minutes to spare.

But the Zags locked it down to seal the victory.

"Our guys competed hard, they played hard but our execution needs to be better against a team like that," said BYU coach Dave Rose.

Read Trump’s executive orders

It’s been two weeks since President Donald Trump first took office. In that time, we’ve seen him sign a number of executive orders about immigration and refugees, small business regulations and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

Now, thanks to Yahoo!, you can read all of these executive orders in full for yourself.

The full documents also come with “full text along with summaries of some of the more notable declarations, as provided by the White House and Federal Register websites,” Yahoo! explained.

You can find the executive orders here.

Ice skaters save a moose

These good Samaritans saw a moose stuck in icy water. So they worked to help it escape danger.

“A beautiful reminder that there are a lot of good people in the world,” according to Digg.