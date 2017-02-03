CORINNE, Box Elder County — Between now and Wednesday, Utah Department of Transportation crews will be fixing potholes on I-15 between Corinne and Honeyville in both directions.

Work is currently underway to remove the top inch of pavement at intermittent locations within the zone. As the pavement is removed, motorists will drive on the exposed pavement sections below. Potholes in other areas will be repaired as needed.

The outside lanes are nearly complete, and crews will move forward on the inside lanes. Motorists should reduce speeds accordingly and be prepared to move to open lanes during this work.

UDOT advises motorist that state Route 13 can be used as an alternate route.