Silicon Slopes’ rise to fame may be slow and steady, but that’s not stopping the startups and unicorn companies from calling Utah home.

The tech website Red Herring recently featured the Silicon Slopes as one of its “unsung startup hubs.” Along with Oklahoma City’s Silicon Prairi and North Carolina, the Silicon Slopes received praise for the high amount of investment it places in its companies.

“Utah’s investment-per-deal average is higher than those of Silicon Valley, Los Angeles or New York. It is also home to four unicorns: Pluralsight, Qualtrics, Domo and Insidesales,” according to Red Herring. “It appears that, more and more, when it comes to growing a Utahn tech business, the sky’s the limit.”

Tech expert Thor Roundy, a legal expert and owner of Advanced Title, Access Salt Lake and 212 Development, told Red Herring that Silicon Slopes is especially helpful for companies because they don’t just invest in unintelligent ideas.

Utah investors take their time, waiting for the lightning to strike.

“I think there are more solid ideas present here in Salt Lake City, other than just money-hungry initiatives,” he adds. “So there is a big opportunity for investors. But investors need to be careful about how they invest, because not every entrepreneur is part of a team that can execute on his/her ideas.”

Read more over at RedHerring.com.