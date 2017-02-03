The Dixie State women’s basketball team held off BYU-Hawaii at the Burns Arena on Thursday for a 67-61 victory, its first home win of the season.

The Trailblazers (3-17, 3-11 PacWest) committed a season-low 14 turnovers and shot 54 percent from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown, in the fourth quarter en route to their third win of the season.

Dixie State connected on just 4-of-16 shots in the first quarter, but Matti Ventling and Ali Franks each made 3-pointers, while DSU played tough defense without committing a foul in the period, to help build a 12-10 lead after one quarter. The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, and the margin remained the same at halftime, as the Trailblazers took a 27-25 lead into the locker room.

DSU built a 33-27 lead three minutes into the third quarter after Franks and Tramina Jordan each converted layups. BYU-Hawaii responded with a 9-4 run during the next four minutes to trim the lead to 37-36 at the 3:31 mark of the quarter. The game went back and forth in the final three minutes of the quarter, and DSU maintained a one-point lead at 43-42 heading into the final period.

The Trailblazers pushed the margin to four points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, first at 48-44, then later at 50-46, but each time the Seasiders pulled back to within a basket. But, Ventling refused to let DSU lose, scoring eight points in the quarter on 3-of-3 shooting, including a triple with one minute remaining to push the lead to 63-59. Ashlee Burge and Jordan then sealed the game, each hitting a pair of free throws to bring the score to the final tally of 67-61.

Dixie State shot 37 percent (23-of-62) from the field, 34 percent (9-of-26) from beyond the arc and 60 percent (12-of-20) from the free-throw line. Ventling recorded her first double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. Burge added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Shelby Kassuba chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

The Trailblazers now host Chaminade on Saturday at 5 p.m., inside the Burns Arena.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.