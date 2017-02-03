Marcus Bradley led four Trailblazers in double figures with a career-high 23 points as Dixie State used a big second-half rally to defeat BYU-Hawaii, 88-74, on Thursday night in the Burns Arena. With the win, DSU pushed its current winning streak to four games to improve to 15-5, 12-2 in Pacific West Conference play.

DSU led 16-10 midway through the first half after a pair of thunderous dunks from Trevor Hill and Bradley, but the Seasiders (5-14, 3-10 PacWest) responded with eight-straight points as part of a 15-4 run to erase the deficit and bolt to a 25-20 advantage with 6:34 to play until the intermission. BYU-H, which hit six first-half 3-pointers, kept the momentum rolling as the Seasiders pushed their lead to as many as nine points before settling for a 41-34 edge at the halftime break.

Dixie State came out of the locker room on fire to start the second stanza as the Trailblazers opened the frame with a decisive 20-6 run in the first seven minutes to vault to a 54-47 lead with 13:12 to play. Hill accounted for seven points during the rally, while Austin Montgomery hit a pair of key shots and Bradley got the crowd back into the game with a monster one-handed jam on a baseline feed from Brandon Simister.

BYU-H pulled to within three on a couple of occasions, but Dixie State never surrendered the lead, extending it to as many as 16 points before claiming the 14-point victory in the final meeting between the two sides in the Burns Arena.

Bradley finished 8-of-12 from the floor and 7-of-10 at the line, and he pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds for his first DSU double-double. He also recorded two blocked shots and had one assist in just 23 minutes of play.

Hill poured in 18 points, 10 of which came after halftime, to go along with eight boards, five assists and three blocks. Montgomery rebounded from a tough outing five nights ago vs. Hawai’i Hilo as he tallied 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench, while Kyler Nielson also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Dixie State shot 43.3 percent (29-of-67) from the floor, though the Trailblazers were a blistering 16-of-27 (.593) in the second half after going just 13-of-40 (.325) in the opening frame. DSU also hit on 28-of-41 (.683) from the line and won the battle of the boards by a decisive 61-37 count, including a 15-5 edge on the offensive glass.

DSU held BYU-H to 33.8 percent shooting (23-of-68), which included a 30.3 percent clip (10-of-33) in the second half. Tanner Nelson led the Seasiders with 22 points, while Shad Watson poured in 20 and D McCleary chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Dixie State continues its homestand Saturday night with a crucial PacWest duel vs. Chaminade in the Burns Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.