Bill Connelly of SB Nation's Football Study Hall put together a 128-team tournament of national champions where he had the 1984 BYU Cougars as a No. 28 seed in the 1953-84 Region.

While only holding a 23.8 percent probably of winning, Connelly had the Cougars beating the No. 5 seed 1977 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Of the match-up, he wrote, "Our first big upset! And it’s a really big one! Robbie Bosco and BYU take down Joe Montana and Notre Dame. A win for mid-majors everywhere."

Utah Jazz doing all the right things

Jeff Luten of Fansided's Sir Charles in Charge looked at the progress the Utah Jazz have made this season.

After talking about Utah's positions in the Western Conference standings and its health concerns so far this season, he wrote, "However, with the All-Star break coming up quickly, the Jazz are finally starting to look healthy, and we can expect to see them continue to improve as everyone returns to full strength."

He then turned his focus to the play of Rudy Gobert and the Jazz defense before covering the play of first-time all-star Gordon Hayward, saying, "The continued improvement of Gordon Hayward has been something to witness this season as well, ultimately resulting in his first All-Star selection. Hayward has established himself as the top scoring option on a solid, playoff-caliber team. Averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game, while shooting 38.6 percent from distance, the 26-year-old Butler product has truly embraced his role and has done so with a great deal of success."

Luten then talked about how the Jazz are finally reaching their potential, saying, "the Jazz have been very successful playing their brand of basketball and have quietly positioned themselves among the best teams in a top-heavy West."

Jimmer Fredette, Andre Miller to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Ian Levy of SB Nation's King James Gospel looked at five players the Cleveland Cavaliers could pluck from the scrap heap, and former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette made the list.

Levy had Fredette at No. 5, saying, "Sure, he’s flamed out in several NBA opportunities but LeBron wants a playmaker and Jimmer makes plays. Some of those plays are wild jumpers. Some of those plays are careless turnovers. Some of those plays are hijacked possessions while more accomplished teammates look on in disbelief. But still, plays."

Former Utah Utes star Andre Miller also made the list coming in at No. 3 with the caption, "Hahahaha. Just kidding."