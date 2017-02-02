PROVO — They’re celebrating in Happy Valley.

The one in Oregon.

That’s where Nigel Williams-Goss calls home. The Gonzaga guard went for 33 points as the Bulldogs held off BYU 85-75 on Thursday.

So for Gonzaga, history waits. For BYU, history must wait. There were a few reasons why BYU couldn’t pull off the upset against Gonzaga. But only one of them was truly necessary.

When you play No. 1, you bring your No. 1 game — all night.

So a potentially historic day slipped off into trivia. Dave Rose’s 300th win as coach of the Cougars remains on hold. The Cougars’ first-ever home game against the nation’s top-ranked team turned into a speed bump. BYU played 20 minutes of inspired basketball — even though the opening prayer was interrupted by Gonzaga fans chanting, “We are GU!” The second half was impressive for the Cougars, the first half, not so much.

A 19-point deficit at the break was more than an off-and-on BYU team could handle. The best plan from here is to take a picture and pin it on the corkboard with a note: Something to shoot for. Who knew Happy Valley could bring so much disappointment to, well, Happy Valley?

Although BYU has disappointed restless fans this year, you wouldn’t know it by the atmosphere Thursday. The sound level at the Marriott Center was on “quake” — set not as much via the sound system as by the crowd. The nearest empty seat was in Springville.

The Zags have won 11 of the last 14 against BYU, but hope springs eternal. The Cougars have a 91 percent home win probability under Dave Rose. Last season they lost all three games to Gonzaga, but none by more than four points. In 2015 BYU beat No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane.

Taking down the behemoth has become a nice diversion.

Thursday’s game marked the first time BYU has hosted a No.1-ranked team. History didn’t favor the Cougars. They came into the game 0-4 all-time against No.1-ranked teams, 3-35 against teams ranked in the top 5.

The problem for BYU has been that it often plays well against big conference teams, erratically against their peers. This year the Cougars beat Colorado and lost by two to Illinois, yet also lost to San Diego and Santa Clara. Rushed shots and poor defense have lodged them in a familiar place — third in the WCC going into Thursday’s contest. That’s where they were picked in the preseason to finish.

Wasn’t this supposed to be easier?

When the Cougars joined the conference in 2011-12, it seemed the transition would be a breeze. BYU was a regular contender in the Mountain West, winning four championships under Dave Rose. But in the WCC it has finished third three times and second twice. But so far not a championship to its name.

For Rose, 300 wins would have been a nice round number. But beating the country’s No. 1 team to get there?

“Unbelievable opportunity,” he told KSL’s Greg Wrubell beforehand.

As if to summon the old magic, on hand was Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge.

Any more fantasy and they would have had to credit it to J.K. Rowling.

The romance left before tipoff when BYU had its traditional prayer. But Gonzaga fans, who had just begun chanting “We are GU!” didn’t bother to quit. That sparked a round of boos from Cougar fans.

In large part, the Cougars were tasked with keeping the scoring in check on Thursday. The Zags average 86 points, which got their record to 23-0.

Ronald Reagan could only dream of such a winning streak.

But with guard Nick Emery playing at half-mast, brought down by the flu earlier this week, it made winning an iffy proposition at best. Meanwhile, the Cougars couldn’t find the rim, making just nine of their first 30 shots.

But in the second half they did something they had to: They pulled out the stops. TJ Haws’ 3-pointer with 17:23 left closed Gonzaga’s lead to 12. They lowered it to eight with 16:04 to go. But Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington, scored nine straight Zag points to put the Bulldogs back ahead by 18 with 12:48 to go.

The happiness never fully came back.

