PROVO — Nick Emery wasn't certain to play prior to BYU's 85-75 loss to No. 1-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday, yet the sophomore guard gutted through his ailments to contribute where he could.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Lone Peak product was experiencing body aches and chills and sat out Wednesday's practice, as a result. His status for Thursday's game was in question, but after warm-ups, Emery felt good enough to give it a go.

Although he didn't start, Emery entered the game early in the first half — logging nine minutes played while going 1-of-2 from the field and scoring two points.

He ultimately finished with just those two points scored and shooting 1-of-6 from the field before fouling out toward the end of the second half.

BRYANT GETS THE NOD: Starting in place of Emery was 6-foot-5 sophomore Elijah Bryant, the first of his BYU since transferring from Elon College.

Bryant was expected to start prior to the start of the season but had to battle through injury before finally rising to contribute shortly after the new year. The first start of his Cougar career saw him score 12 points and dish out five assists. His five assists marked a career high, for Bryant.

NOTABLES IN THE CROWD: Several notables were in attendance to watch the Cougars take on the top team in the country. Among those sighted included BYU basketball legend and current general manager of the Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge; LDS Church General Authority David Bednar; and Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper.

Also in attendance was BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake, a day after wrapping up his 2017 signing class. Assistant coach Reno Mahe was also present and made himself a spot right in front of the Cougar student section.

DOUBLES AND MORE DOUBLES: TJ Haws (29 points) and Erik Mika (15) both scored in double figures, marking the 17th time for Haws this season and the 25th straight time reaching the feat for Mika. The 29 points for Haws was a career high.

Mika also hauled in 11 rebounds, earning himself his 14th double-double of the season.

Bryant's 12 points marked his 7th time scoring in double figures this season. Yoeli Childs' 11 points scored marked the eight time he's reached double figures this season.

