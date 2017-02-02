That last play, it was all penetration — it was a terrific play.

BERKELEY, Calif. – It only made sense that a game featuring a pair of teams as evenly matched as Utah and Cal would end up going into overtime, actually double overtime.

If it hadn’t been for Jabari Bird’s dunk off a perfect pass from Charlie Moore with 2.1 seconds left to give the Bears a 77-75 victory, the two teams might still be playing.

The Utes and Bears had come into Thursday night’s game at Haas Pavilion with identical 15-6 records, tied for third place in the Pac-12 conference race with 6-3 marks. After a fast start by Cal, the two teams settled down for a knockdown-dragout contest with neither team going up by more than three points over the final 10 minutes of regulation and two five-minute overtime periods before the Bears finally prevailed.

“That last play, it was all penetration — it was a terrific play,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak of the game-winner that broke the Utes’ hearts and hurt their chances of finishing in the top four in the Pac-12.

“I saw the shot clock going down . . . and I saw Jabari do a hard cut,” said Moore. “I know how athletic he is and I knew he was going to go up there and get it and give us a win.”

Bird had put the Bears up 75-72 on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left, only to have Utah’s Lorenzo Bonam answer with his own 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. The Bears wound the clock down and Moore drove down the lane and threw up a lob to Bird, who stuffed it home.

Devon Daniels' desperation 3-pointer for Utah from midcourt didn’t come close.

Krystkowiak was obviously disappointed about the loss but was proud of his team for coming back from a 14-point first-half deficit and having several chances to steal an important road victory.

“I just told our team you win a game like that you’re at one end of the spectrum in terms of excitement. You lose a game like that and I don’t know that’s there’s a lower feeling.”

The game featured a pair of the top forwards in the league, Utah’s Kyle Kuzma and Cal’s Ivan Rabb, who both came into the game averaging around 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Neither player did as well as Rabb — a projected NBA lottery pick, who barely made it into double figures the overtime — who finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kuzma struggled with his shooting much of the night, missing 11 shots on 8 of 19 from the field and committing five turnovers. He did end up with 23 points and 14 rebounds in 47 minutes for his 13th double-double of the season.

“We just had turnovers and missed some shots,” said Kuzma. “They made a better play at the end. We’ve got to finish at the end of the day.

Bonam added 15 points, while David Collette came back from early foul trouble to score 14 points, but he had only had four rebounds and shot 4 for 12 from the field.

The Bears were led by Bird, who scored 26 points on 11 of 20 from the field and 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He made several shots down the stretch against a good defense.

“He hit his shots with a hand in his face,” said Krystkowiak. “It wasn’t bad defense; it was great defense. It was a really great player stepping up and hitting shots.

The Utes got off to an abysmal start, falling behind 8-0 after failing to convert on their first six possessions of the game. Cal's lead got as high as 18-4 as the Utes kept turning the ball over (nine TOs in the game's first 10 minutes). Utah finally settled down and cut the lead to eight at halftime at 32-24.

In the second half, the Utes kept chipping away at the lead, but had a hard time getting close until the 6:04 mark when Collette hit a pair of free throws.

A tip-in by Kuzma off a miss by Collette put the Utes up by three again at 55-52 with 3:21 left. However, the Utes couldn’t score on their next four possessions and Cal forced overtime when Moore made one of two free throws with 3.1 seconds left.

In the first overtime, the Utes got up by three only to see, the Bears scored five straight. Bird hit a long two-pointer to make it 62-60 with 22.5 seconds left, but Kuzma forced a second overtime with a follow shot with 6.6 seconds left.

In the second overtime, Bonam came alive with nine of his points, but his last 3-pointer from the corner went for naught when Bird scored his final basket.

The Utes play at Stanford Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MT.