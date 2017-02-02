I’m hoping that it will raise awareness of the seriousness of concussion in all sports, and the importance of qualified medical personnel in overseeing these injuries.

SALT LAKE CITY — Concussions are not exclusively a football issue. But the popularity of the sport has meant attention, research and solutions for an issue that can be life-altering for athletes.

The issue went from being dismissed as insignificant in the 1990s to being singled out as something that could diminish participation in America’s favorite spectator sport and maybe even lead to its demise at the youth and high school levels.

The evolving research and public debate about how to prevent, diagnose and treat concussions is what led David Perrin, Dean of the University of Utah College of Health, to lead the effort to bring together experts for a discussion titled “The State of Sport Concussions: Legitimate Concern vs. Paranoia.”

The event Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the S.J. Quinney School of Law Moot Courtroom on the U campus will feature Kevin Guskiewicz, Ph.D., Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who is a nationally renowned expert on sport-related concussion. He was awarded the 2011 MacArthur Fellowship for his innovative work on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sport-related concussions.

Guskiewicz, who visits Utah thanks to the College of Health’s J. George Jones Jr. and Velma Rife Jones Distinguished Lecturer, was one of Perrin’s doctoral students two decades ago at the University of Virginia.

“I knew he was a special doctoral student, a special person when I first met him back in the 90s,” Perrin said. “I don’t know that I would have predicted he would become a MacArthur Fellow. But I certainly thought he was destined to be very successful.” After Guskiewicz will speak and then an impressive group of panelists will join him for a discussion on the subject of concussions: Dr. Chris Hill, Utah Director of Athletics; Dr. David Petron, Team Physician for the U athletic teams and CMO head team physician for the Utah Jazz; Dr. Deborah Yurgelun-Todd, director of the U’s Cognitive Neuroimaging Laboratory and principal investigator on Pac-12 brain imaging grant; Eric Yochem, head football trainer at the U; Kip Smith, who is the former athletic trainer at Indiana University and now a Big 10 conference independent medical spotter.

Perrin said he hopes the lecture and discussion, which coincidentally occur just two days before the Super Bowl, will bring clarity to what can be a frightening and misunderstood issue.

“I’m hoping that it will raise awareness of the seriousness of concussion in all sports, and the importance of qualified medical personnel in overseeing these injuries,” he said. “For example, in many high schools, there are not certified athletic trainers that are properly qualified in doing this pre-season baseline testing and making decisions about when it’s safe for these athletes to return to competition.”

He said one important factor in prevention is ensuring coaches are teaching the right techniques at the youngest ages.

“You really need coaches that know how to teach proper technique with kids and then the rules have to be enforced at all levels to reduce the incidence of these injuries,” he said. “It begins with teaching young people proper techniques.”