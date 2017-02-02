I’m just glad it got quieted down for today. We came in for our shootaround and were thrilled it didn’t affect the game. Yup, it’s Berkeley.

BERKELEY — The Utah basketball team was having dinner Wednesday night when word of the riots on the Cal campus suddenly was all over the national news. The players didn’t know anything about it since cell phones weren’t allowed in the restaurant, but soon word trickled out as the team became aware of the news when some of the staff began receiving phone calls.

It turns out they were about 15 minutes away from the trouble and all the hubbub didn’t affect the team. There was never any consideration of canceling the game as one news outlet in Salt Lake inquired about Wednesday night. In all, about $100,000 in damage was caused by the protests over the appearance of right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopolous who didn’t end up speaking.

“Well I went down and recruited right down in the mix of it, so I got a little piece of it,” joked Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak, who then got serious.

“I’m just glad it got quieted down for today. We came in for our shootaround and were thrilled it didn’t affect the game. Yup, it’s Berkeley.”

TURNOVER TROUBLE: Utes had struggled with turnovers early in the season when they averaged 16 turnovers per game during the non-league games, including 21 in a loss to San Francisco. They made a big improvement once Pac-12 play started and had averaged just 10.8 per game during the first nine games of the league season.

However, the turnover bug was back Thursday night as the Utes turned the ball over 19 times.

Early in the game, the Utes had a real problem with six in the first seven minutes and nine in the first 10 minutes. They settled down with just one the rest of the half and in the second half kept their errors down until making some key ones at the end of regulation and in overtime.

“That first half was really problematic with the turnovers,” Krystkowiak said. “It was a 10-turnover half. They took us out of a lot of what we were trying to do, they out-physicaled us and made it hard . . . we sped us up, we were mistake prone. We regrouped at halftime and had a different approach in the second half.”

LONG HISTORY: Cal’s Haas Pavilion, is the eighth oldest college basketball arena in the country, having been built in 1933 when it was called Men’s Gym. It was renamed Harmon Gym in 1959. The gym was substantially renovated in 1997 almost doubling in size to 12,000 after a donation of $11 million from Walter A. Haas Jr., of Levi-Strauss & Co. In all, the renovation cost $57.5 million.

UTE NOTES: The Utes head across the bay for a Saturday afternoon game against Stanford at Maples Pavilion 2:30 p.m. MT . . . Next week the Utes play two home games, Washington State Thursday night and Washington Saturday night . . . The Utes and Bears will play again on the final weekend of the regular season, March 2 at the Huntsman Center . . . Coming into the game, the all-time series was tied at 13-13 and at 5-5 since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Utes had lost three of four at Haas Pavilion coming into the game with their lone win coming in 2014.