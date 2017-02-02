OGDEN — While it’s true some basketball coaches wince at the sight of a player jacking up 3-point shots like particulates floating through Utah’s mid-winter air, Weber State’s coach Randy Rahe takes a different approach.

At least he does when it comes to senior guard Jeremy Senglin.

Following the Wildcats’ 90-74 victory over Southern Utah Thursday night at the Dee Events Center, Rahe had plenty of praise for Senglin, who went 7-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with a team-best 23 points.

“He’s an elite shooter and he’s got incredible confidence,” Rahe said. “But you know what, the reason he’s an elite shooter is because he has worked as hard as anybody — anybody! — to become one.”

Rahe put an extra emphasis when he used the words “anybody,” as though he were trying to put it in all caps.

And so, Rahe said, Senglin has the green light to shoot whenever he’s open, and sometimes even when he’s not.

“He deserves and has earned the right to make those,” the veteran coach added. “Some guys don’t get in the gym (to practice). They make ‘em sometimes, sometimes they don’t. They wonder why they don’t, they wonder why they’re not consistent. Jeremy’s consistent because he’s continually working at his craft.”

Right from the start of Thursday’s game, Senglin was on. He made five of his first six 3s and by the time the first nine minutes of the first half had clicked off the clock, the 6-foot-2 combo guard had taken nine 3s.

It’s also true that some players just get hot on a given night — they get into that mythical “zone” — but with Senglin it’s a bit different. Just like anyone else, he’s human. Naturally, sometimes his shots clang off the rim or clunk off the backboard. But when he gets going like he did against the Thunderbirds, it wasn’t a fluke.

The ‘Cats (13-7 overall; 8-1 Big Sky Conference) built a cartoonish 24-7 lead by the time the 12:30 mark of the first half rolled around. And it got up to 46-27 at the half.

Senglin had 17 points in the first half and was the only player on either team to reach double digits to that point in the game.

But it turned out the T-Birds (4-19; 2-8) just weren’t the quitting type. After falling behind by as many as 25 points in the early stages of the second half, they rallied and perhaps took advantage of some WSU complacency.

SUU got the ‘Cats’ lead down to single digits — just eight points — with 3:40 left in the game.

Of course, WSU quickly got reacquainted with its intensity and got the lead back to 16 with a minute remaining.

Guard Randy Onwuasor scored a game-high 27 for the T-Birds, hitting 9-of-24 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He also added 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Teammate John Marshall had 15 points and Brayden Holker added 10 points.

In addition to the points Senglin gave them, the ‘Cats got 15 apiece from Ryan Richardson and Kyndahl Hill, plus another 12 from guard Cody John.

In all, WSU shot 53 percent from the field 52 percent — 12 of 23 — from behind the arc.

Rahe, Senglin and Richardson all used the words “human nature” when describing the ‘Cats’ second-half letdown that allowed SUU to get back in the game.

Rahe didn’t stay on that point for long, though. He quickly shifted gears and credited the T-Birds’ toughness.

“A lot of credit goes to those kids from Southern Utah,” he said. “We got ‘em down pretty good, but they just kept fighting and scratching and clawing and just wouldn’t say die at all.”

And speaking of handing out credit, when Senglin was asked about his sizzling 3-point shooting, he passed the praise to his teammates.

“My teammates were giving me the ball,” he said. “I couldn’t make those (shots) unless they were finding me off scenes or in transition. It was really off them.”