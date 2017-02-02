• Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, is sponsoring a bill that would require all sexual assault kits be tested to obtain DNA profiles. Romero will be presenting HB200 to the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee at 2 p.m.

• The seemly annual question of whether Utah should continue to participate in daylight saving time is set to be asked in a meeting of the House Government Operations Committee at 4 p.m. But Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, is taking a nonbinding approach to the issue with HJR2, which calls for voters to weigh in. Thurston is asking for the nonbinding question about daylight saving time to be placed on the ballot November 2018. He's also sponsoring HB78, which would establish the process for getting nonbinding opinion questions on the ballot.

• The Spiral Jetty would be designated as Utah's state work of art if a bill sponsored by Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, finds support. Edwards is scheduled to present HB211 to the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee at 4 p.m.