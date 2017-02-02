HIGHLAND, Utah — In a region 4 battle with rival Lone Peak, American Fork's Taylor Moeaki lit up the scoreboard with 34 points in the 63-46 American Fork victory Thursday night.

The first quarter was tight. American Fork was down early after Lone Peak's Emma Clark was on fire early, making back-to-back shots to start the game. Fresh off of signing with Dixie State University, Taylor Moeaki responded with a couple of jumpers. Lone Peak held just a 2-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

American Fork went on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter. It started when Addie Holmstead made a layup, and then Taylor Franson made a couple of easy layups, assisted by Moeaki. Anne Gardner nailed a nice mid-range jump shot to give American Fork an 8-point lead. Syd Gunnarson stopped the run with a 3-pointer. Moeaki ended the half with a layup, and the Cavemen had a 31-21 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Moeaki came out where she left off. Draining a wing 3-pointer followed by Savannah Stephenson making a jumper gave American Fork a 14-point lead early in the third quarter. Savannah Flanary kept Lone Peak in it with a couple of baskets. Jamie Sheperd of American Fork ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer to give A.F. a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

American Fork had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter and rode it to victory. Moeaki had 14 of American Fork's 18 points. Clark did her best to keep Lone Peak in it with 22 points, but it wasn't enough, as the second quarter surge was too much for the Knights to overcome.

American Fork (18-1, 9-0) will host Pleasant Grove in a battle of top region 4 teams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lone Peak (7-11, 5-4) will travel to Saratoga Springs to play Westlake on Tuesday.

Sam is a Senior at American Fork High School.