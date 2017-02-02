Honestly, right now, my knee is numb. I don’t even care right now.

PARK CITY — The best remedy for a sore knee appears to be winning World Cup gold.

“I knew this course was going to put my knee to the test and day one, I was sore,” U.S. mogul skier Morgan Schild said after winning the Freestyle World Cup under the lights at Deer Valley Thursday night with a score of 81.27. “Day two it was getting a little bit better, and honestly, right now, my knee is numb. I don’t even care right now. I made it down.”

Schild was in 10th place after the first round of competition, but then she had the best run of the second round. In the finals, she went last and watched as Russian Marika Pertakhiya crashed after barely landing her second jump.

While that may have rattled some skiers, Schild said she made jokes with one of her teammates and tried to just enjoy the massive crowd at the bottom of the Champion run.

“My mental ability is always just to go ski my run and do the things I’ve been training,” she said. “Like, don’t go too big and don’t get too excited, and just, the second half of the run, let it go. I know I can do that bottom air day and night.”

Her strategy worked as she beat the World Cup leader, Britteny Cox of Australia, who took bronze with a 77-point run, and reigning Olympic gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada, who earned silver with a 78.60 run.

She said she felt like she could earn gold Thursday night.

“I felt like my skiing and my jump package was one of the higher DD (degree of difficulty),” Schild said. “I was able to achieve that two years ago, and I was hoping by the time I came back, that every would be up there as well. Honestly, I have the jump edge and I have fast times, and that’s what put me ahead.”

The victory was Schild’s first since a knee injury (ACL tear) derailed her young career just weeks after she earned her first career World Cup win.

The 19-year-old, who scored the highest points on her jumps and her turns, returned to competition this season and opened with a third-place showing at Lake Placid.

“I knew that wasn’t my best skiing,” Schild said. “These last couple of weeks, I’ve been battling some pain in my knee. And just to come out here, at Deer valley, and put down my run, my old skiing run, fast and big airs, it feels amazing right now.”

She said the toughest part of more than a year of competition was not being with her teammates every day.

“Waiting,” she said of what was most difficult about her 22-month recovery. “I just wanted to be back with my teammates because they are family to me. The girls' team is just so close this year, and I felt left out. Those are my sisters, and I want to be with them again. To be reunited and to be on the top is insane.”

As for the knee, she has plans to deal with any pain before Saturday’s duels.

“I’ll do some PT later and ice it,” she said, smiling, “and it will be fine.”

Cox said she was "so stoked" to earn a spot on the podium as the Deer Valley event is her favorite on the World Cup tour, and she had dozens of fans cheering for her.

“It is my favorite event of the tour,” Cox said, smiling. “It’s kind of known as the Super Bowl of freestyle skiing, and I’m stoked to be on the podium with my entire family and extended family here. That makes it even more special.”

On the men’s side, Canadian Mikael Kingsbury won his 36th World Cup gold with a score of 82.48, despite abandoning his usual trick on the bottom jump — a crowd-pleasing D-spin. France’s Benjamin Cavet earned silver with 81.17 points, while Canadian Philippe Marquis was third with a score of 79.76.

The top U.S. male skier was Troy Murphy, who finished fifth with 77.64 points.

The Freestyle World Cup continues through Saturday with aerials Friday night and duel moguls Saturday night. All events are free to the public.