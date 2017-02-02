The Utah Jazz didn't play Thursday evening, but a few team-related news items arose.

First, the NBA announced that small forward Gordon Hayward will participate in the Skills Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans. Second, an injury report was released on shooting guard Rodney Hood.

Hayward's appearance in the Skills Challenge will come in addition to his first-ever selection to the All-Star Game. The Skills Challenge will take place Feb. 18, with the game being played the next day.

Phoenix's Devin Booker, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, New York's Kristaps Porzingis, Boston's Isaiah Thomas and Washington's John Wall will also participate in the Skills Challenge, which tests players' agility, passing, speed and shooting.

In addition to Hayward's double participation, the Jazz will have other representation during the weekend, as guard Dante Exum and forward Trey Lyles will play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge.

It will be played on Friday, Feb. 17.

Rodney Hood injury update

Early in the second quarter of the Jazz's 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, shooting guard Rodney Hood suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the contest.

On Thursday, the Jazz announced that Hood suffered a bone contusion on his right knee as well as a Grade 1 lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain. It is the same knee he injured on Jan. 14, after which he was out for 11 days.

The Jazz said in their Wednesday announcement that Hood will be re-evaluated in a week. He has appeared in 40 games (all starts) this season for the Jazz and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.