SALT LAKE CITY — A redesigned deseretnews.com snagged the top award in a national contest honoring the best local news websites.

Winners of the Local Media Association Digital Innovation Awards were announced Thursday. Deseret Digital Media, which runs deseretnews.com and KSL.com, won first place for the best local website with over 250,000 monthly unique visitors.

Judges complimented deseretnews.com's classic but modern design that kept the feel of a print newspaper’s front page.

"The site felt like a trustworthy news website," judges said. "The design served users while promoting information and discovery without forcing content."

The redesigned deseretnews.com launched in September 2016 with a goal of providing greater speed and more reliability for users.

Deseret News head digital officer Burke Olsen said the redesign focused on crafting a distinct look for the site using branded widgets, unique typography and strong emphasis on visuals.

With more than half of the site’s readers accessing content on phones and tablets, developers also focused on delivering a strong mobile experience and a good environment for advertisers.

"It's affirming to be recognized for our work, but as people who look at this every day, we see its strengths, but we're also very aware of its faults,” Olsen said. “The question is now: Can we take what we've done already and iterate and make it an even better experience for our users?"

Since its launch, the redesigned deseretnews.com has boasted impressive metrics, including a decreased bounce rate and boosted readership outside of Utah, which judges noted.

Future efforts will focus on refining the Deseret News app, increasing the performance of ads, showcasing strong photography and long-form content, and improving the experience for the Deseret News' active community of commenters, Olsen said.

The Local Media Association is a nonprofit trade association serving the local media industry. The annual Digital Innovation Awards recognize newspapers, TV stations, radio stations and online news sites in digital innovation.

Deseret Digital Media tied with New York-based GateHouse Media and Texas-based Community Impact with the most awards, taking home four each.

Deseret Digital Media also took home a first-place award for Best Mobile Strategy for its KSL homes page. Judges complimented the widget's interface on the app that allows potential homebuyers to calculate their future house payment.

The company also took home a second-place award for Best Native Advertising Strategy.