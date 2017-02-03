Congress should vet President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks without the kind of partisanship rancor that has infected so many other aspects of politics.

The Senate has been a flurry of activity of late in an effort to offer advise and consent for President Trump’s Cabinet picks. Many have been the subject of a great deal of criticism, and certainly it’s appropriate that members of the administration be subject to congressional oversight. At the same time, it’s worth considering what kind of oversight Congress ought to be providing in the process.

Much of the opposition to Trump’s choices has been overtly partisan. That’s neither surprising nor unprecedented, yet the unorthodox nature of the Trump presidency has conflated partisan concerns with questions of competence or impropriety. Many of his nominees would have been right at home in any conservative Republican presidential administration, but because of Donald Trump’s at times intense tone and demeanor, ordinary partisan differences are exaggerated by opponents who are looking for any excuse to damage the new president’s legitimacy.

Consider, for example, the case of Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Education. She faces stiff opposition from many who are critical of her support for charter schools and choice in public education. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote a 16-page letter that insisted that “there is no precedent” for such an unqualified nominee.

Many political analysts, however, have noted that DeVos has a great deal of experience working in education. The real issue for Democrats, it seems, is that DeVos is a passionate advocate for educational reforms that some don’t like.

Should Democrats succeed in defeating any of President Trump’s nominees, they are still unlikely to persuade the president to nominate someone who agrees with them when it comes to political policy. The cycle would then repeat itself ad nauseum.

In reality, the Democrats won’t be able to deny President Trump the Cabinet he wants, because they changed the Senate rules during the Obama administration to prevent filibusters of votes on executive branch appointments. But even so, it’s important to note that presidents should have a great deal of leeway to choose the people that they want at their side to pursue their agenda. If a nominee is either inept or corrupt, that is grounds to vote against them. But if the nominee’s only drawback is that they belong to the other party, that is not sufficient to send them packing. President Trump won the election, and he ought to be able to pick his team without undue interference.