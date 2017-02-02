MILLCREEK — Leah Keller arrived at school on Thursday as Maria Tomaso, an Italian immigrant seeking her dream job at a Massachusetts textile factory.

"It was probably scary for her on the boat," Leah, 8, said. "I think when she had to leave Italy, she missed it, but was glad because it maybe was unsafe there."

Leah and the rest of the second grade at Canyon Rim Academy have been learning about the millions of immigrants who came to America more than 100 years ago through passage at Ellis Island.

On Thursday, the students went through similar motions — arriving on a crowded, smelly boat in the basement, registration and paperwork, medical and mental competency checks, a citizenship test, passport photographs and taking the oath of citizenship.

"Reading it in a book is so different than experiencing it yourself," said second-grade teacher Ali Spittler.

The children came wearing clothing and nametags relevant to immigrants who came from Italy, France and Finland in the early 1900s. They carried their own suitcases, loaded with personal items that were searched upon arrival, and some items even confiscated to provide a genuine experience.

A blanket sewn by Leah's grandmother, akin to one that would've been carried by her character, was "taken and burned because they believed it was infested with bugs," she said.

"They took my lunch, too."

Parent volunteers acting as officials left a nice dress and a small toy in Leah's bag. Leah said she was planning to change into the dress for the citizenship ceremony, "to look more fancy for the occasion."

Teachers hope the experience teaches the children compassion for people coming into the country, nowadays and 100 years ago.

"It is so appropriate given what we are going through in our country now," said Jessica Stalberger, a parent of twin second-graders who was helping to issue citizenship exams on Thursday. She said the kids were "learning to put themselves in someone else's shoes."

"It shows them how hard people have to work to get where they want to be," Stalberger said. "They are learning how lucky we are to have these freedoms in America. There are so many things we do here that they can't do in other countries."

Brody Child, 8, said he enjoyed going through the motions, but the best part was "becoming American at the end."

After completing much of their work to become citizens, students waited in tightly packed rows of chairs, much like they would have at Ellis Island. While they waited, they finished up their paperwork and some of them practiced English. All of them seemed anxious before the principal came to issue the oath and welcome them as citizens.

Afterward, they sang a high-pitched rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” saluting a giant, brightly colored paper flag affixed to the wall of one of their classrooms.

"There have always been immigrants and refugees coming to America, but it's different this year," Spittler said, adding that students have brought different questions to class this year opposed to other years, perhaps because of conversations heard at home. The teachers, however, tried their best to keep politics out of the instruction and discussion.

The unit has been taught at the school for 10 years, and this last year teachers were able to visit Ellis Island in November, learning more about the authentic immigration process used for people arriving in America for the first time from 1892 to 1934. They hoped to carry that to their students, including giving them real-life stories of individuals who became citizens so long ago.

Spittler believes the young students "feel genuine concern and worry for these people, which is what we wanted."

The experience is part of the charter school's core knowledge program, which is different from statewide CORE curriculum, and is implemented for all second-graders.

For weeks, they learned about immigration and citizenship, and Thursday's all-day experience was the culminating event.

Leah, who wore a tattered dress and covered her head in a knitted kerchief, said she learned about a lot of the hardships so many people endured, but wholly understands why they'd want to come to the United States.

"It's a good place," she said. "We're free and you can speak up whenever you want, you can worship whatever you want. If you're (a different race), you are still a good and normal person and women only get a little bit less than men do when they work."

Leah and her peers cheered upon finishing their journey. They were mostly excited for a hard-earned lunch, but also happy they'd made it to a free land where they could pursue their various dreams.