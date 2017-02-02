SOUTH SALT LAKE — Unifed police are mourning the loss of a veteran detective who suffered a medical condition while on duty Thursday.

"I am heartbroken and devastated to inform you that early this morning, UPD detective Brian Holdaway suffered a medical condition and has fallen in the line of duty surrounded by friends and colleagues at the sheriff’s office building, who heroically tried to reverse this tragedy," according to a message by Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder posted on the department's Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, the efforts were unsuccessful and Brian passed away in the company of family and friends at Intermountain Medical Center. Our hearts go out to the Holdaway family and to all of you who knew and worked with Brian," the sheriff stated.

Holdaway had more than 19 years' law enforcement experience. He was working in the special victims unit dealing with sex crimes at the time of his death.

In 2013, while working at the department's Holladay precinct, Holdaway was presented with the chief's award for breaking the high-profile case of Greg Peterson, a former businessman and GOP activist who was eventually charged with 25 sex offenses for raping or sexually abusing multiple women.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.