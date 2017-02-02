SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Treasurer David Damschen has been appointed chairman of the National Association of State Treasurers legislative committee.

As chairman of legislative committee, Damschen will help shape the association’s federal policy agenda and will work with the association’s executive committee to coordinate federal advocacy efforts regarding state financial issues in Washington, D.C. The committee is comprised of nine members.

In addition, Damschen announced Dennis Johnston, unclaimed property administrator, has been named senior vice president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. The organization is a network of the National Association of State Treasurers.