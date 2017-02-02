He's known for his ability to create a shot for himself — but what he's doing right now is the threat of him creating the shot is creating shots for other people.

SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder razzed media members Wednesday when a question was asked about Joe Johnson following the 16-year NBA veteran’s stellar performance in the Utah Jazz’s 104-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s almost like we forget about Joe — or you guys do — until he does something great,” Snyder said, cracking a grin. “And it's either a great shot or tonight it was a great game.”

What Johnson did against the Bucks made him impossible to ignore — even for forgetful media types.

On a night when Rodney Hood left again with an injured knee and when George Hill didn’t play his best game, Johnson teamed up with Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert to lift the Jazz to a blowout win.

It was one of the 35-year-old’s best games in a Jazz uniform: 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and only one turnover in 27 productive minutes.

Johnson’s passing was particularly impressive.

“The thing he’s doing is passing the ball. I would say when he plays the four he’s a playmaker more than a stretch (four). He can obviously shoot,” Snyder said. “When he’s able to make plays with the ball like that — he’s known for his ability to create a shot for himself — but what he’s doing right now is the threat of him creating the shot is creating shots for other people.”

Johnson, who signed a two-year deal this offseason to bolster the Jazz’s forward platoon and to give the team more experience, thoroughly enjoys playing in a way that contradicts the “Iso Joe” nickname he acquired as a talented scorer over his career.

The Jazz have also loved the behind-the-scenes contributions and leadership along with other little things Johnson does during games that don't show up on the box score, as Snyder intimated.

“It’s great. I get great satisfaction out of it (passing) because I know that’s what I was brought here to do — to make these guys better,” Johnson said. “And that’s what I try to do.”

Johnson played quite a few minutes as the team’s power forward as Derrick Favors rested his ailing knee once again and Boris Diaw and Trey Lyles each played under 20 minutes. He hasn’t gotten a lot of opportunities to play the stretch four because of the logjam, but he says it’s something the team works on a lot in practice.

“The opportunities for him to play those minutes has not been as prevalent, because we’ve had injury on the wing and we’ve obviously had Boris and Fav and Trey,” Snyder added, “but the times that he’s done it, he’s done it very well.”

Whichever forward spot he plays is fine with him.

Johnson, who's averaging only half of his career scoring average of 16.5 points a game, just wants to contribute to this team, which has won eight of 11 games and is closing in on the fourth seed in the Western Conference at 31-19.

“I fit in great. I come in, I just made myself see the game, see how it’s going and kind of see what needs to be done so I can give us a lift,” Johnson said. “I just come in and try to relieve and take pressure off of Gordon and Hoodie. Those guys are doing a lot of ball-handling duties — get them wide-open shots. (Wednesday) we were successful with that.”

JAZZ NOTES: An MRI on Rodney Hood's injured right knee revealed that the shooting guard has a bone contusion as well as a Grade 1 LCL sprain. He'll be re-evaluated in one week. Hood left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee early in the second quarter and didn't return. … Not only will Gordon Hayward participate in his first-ever All-Star Game in two weeks, but the Jazz small forward will also compete in the Skill Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at the Smoothie King Center. Other participants include Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, New York’s Kristaps Porzingis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins and Washington’s John Wall.

