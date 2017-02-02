SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man was charged Thursday with murdering his father and attacking his grandparents.

Michael Gregory Vandemerwe, 23, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

Police say Vandemerwe told them he had committed the crimes.

"I'm not a suspect. I did it. There's no question about it," Vandemerwe told arresting officers, according to charging documents.

On Jan. 24, police were called to a house at 3995 S. 1500 West where they found Gregory Vandemerwe, 46, and Elaine Manning, 67, with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to charging documents.

Gregory Vandemerwe, the suspect's father, was killed. Manning, his grandmother, was critically injured. Paul Manning, Michael Vandemerwe's grandfather, was also found with multiple stab wounds, the charges state.

Before the shootings, Elaine Manning called 911 to report that her grandson was trying to stab her husband.

"Mrs. Manning is heard stating, 'Michael, please don't,' followed by a gunshot," according to charging documents.

Elaine Manning did not speak to emergency dispatchers at that point, but the line was left open. Dispatchers heard Gregory Vandemerwe yell, "You shot my mom!" followed by "Michael please, please, please" and a second shot from a shotgun, the charges state. That was followed by Michael Vandemerwe saying, "Where you at, huh?" and a third gunshot.

The tragic episode began when Paul Manning, 68, was awoken in his bedroom by Michael Vandemerwe coming in and stabbing him, the charges state. Manning was able to get away after Gregory Vandemerwe attempted to help. Manning locked himself in a bathroom, which police say Michael Vandemerwe attempted to enter by firing a shotgun blast at the door.

Elaine Manning had not regained consciousness as of Thursday, according to court records.

"It is anticipated that Mrs. Manning will have left side paralysis and be blind in her left eye," the charges state.

Paul Manning was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Prosecutors requested that Vandemerwe be held on no bail.