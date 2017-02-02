Utah State’s track and field teams will compete at the Boise State-hosted Jacksons/New Balance Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, in Nampa, Idaho, while a small group of Aggie multi-eventers will travel to the New Mexico Collegiate Track and Field Classic, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Day one of competition at the Jacksons/New Balance Invitational begins at 1:30 p.m., while the first day of competition concluding at 5:45 p.m. Day two gets started at 9:35 a.m., with the invitational coming to a close at 4:35 p.m.

The Aggie multi-events corps begin on Friday at 4 p.m., wrapping up the first day at 7:45 p.m. Saturday gets started at 10 a.m., and the New Mexico Classic ends at 2:55 p.m.

“We’ve started out strong,” said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. “We’re now getting back to the basics, working hard in both the weight room and on the track. This is also an opportunity to see where our multi-events group is at, as they will get experience with the track they will compete on for the conference championships. The rest of our team will work hard at the Idaho meet, making improvements and continuing our goal to finish the best we can at the conference meet.”

In last week’s action, Utah State’s distance runners broke a pair of school records as junior Dillon Maggard finished fourth in the mile with a time of 4:01.68, while sophomore Cierra Simmons placed 30th in the 3,000m with a time of 9:38.11. Additionally, Maggard was named the Mountain West Men's Track Athlete of the Week for his record-breaking performance.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.