SALT LAKE CITY — After weeks of pointing to affordable housing as an integral piece to tackling Salt Lake City's homelessness challenges, Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Thursday rolled out her administration's comprehensive five-year plan.

She touted the proposal as Salt Lake City's first affordable housing plan in 16 years, designed to address housing issues in Utah's capital city through "bold but equitable" changes in city policy and procedures, and partnerships on county and state levels.

The 60-page document includes a hodgepodge of objectives meant to alleviate Salt Lake City's affordable housing shortage — a "crisis" Biskupski said is already on the city's doorstep.

According to city data, 12,500 Salt Lake City residents live in poverty with incomes of less than $20,000 a year. But to accommodate them, the city is short 7,500 housing units. Rents increased twice as fast as renters' incomes between 2011 and 2014, and half of the city's renters spent 50 percent or more of their income on housing.

But unlike former Mayor Ralph Becker's 5,000 Doors initiative, meant to increase affordable housing stock over five years, Biskupski's plan focuses on overhauling the entire system.

Among the complex plan are options to consider a new ordinance requiring that affordable housing units be set aside in new developments, rezoning neighborhoods' density limitations and identifying new funding sources for affordable subsidization, whether that be through impact fees, bonds or levies.

Biskupski said the next phase of the plan is to work with her newly convened blue ribbon commission — which includes local developers, bankers and the Salt Lake City Council — while taking input from the public before a revised plan is sent to the city's Planning Commission in March for consideration and, eventually to the City Council in the spring for final stages of public engagement, revision and adoption.

While the plan includes wiggle room for more specific direction based off of that input, it aims to accomplish three main goals in the next five years while allotting time in year four to evaluate its data and prepare for a new plan based off of market changes for the next five years.

The three goals are:

• To reform city practices to promote a responsive, affordable, high-opportunity housing market

• To increase housing opportunities and stabilization for cost-burdened households

• To create more equitable and fair housing

Each goal has a variety of objectives to help city leaders work toward a new system. Some of those objectives include:

• The development of more flexible zoning rules to help facilitate a more diverse housing stock with all housing types rather than just large apartment complexes or single-family homes. The plan aims to make duplexes, cottages, bungalows and smaller apartment complexes more common within Salt Lake neighborhoods.

• Reduction of parking requirements for affordable housing developments and eliminate parking requirements where it makes sense in neighborhoods.

• Create an expedited processing system for developers constructing new affordable units.

• Establish partnerships with housing industry leaders to construct innovative and affordable developments, for all housing types.

• Consider an ordinance to require and incentivize the inclusion of affordable units in new developments, with special focus on households earning 40 percent below the area median income.

• Offer incentives to developers of affordable housing, such as land discounts and primary financing options.

• Support and expand incentives for landlords to rent low-income households, including landlord insurance programs.

• Pursue a change at the state level to create opportunities for new incentives and revenue sources.

• Purchase hotels and multifamily properties to preserve or transform them into affordable housing.

• Increase funding and marketing for affordable homeownership programs.

• Tackle housing discrimination through working to enhance awareness and resources around tenant rights and responsibilities.

Biskupski presented the plan at Taylor Gardens Senior Living, 1790 S. West Temple. Local developers and other stakeholders were in attendance.

Additional information will be posted this afternoon.