Nintendo just released its Super Bowl commercial for the new Nintendo Switch console.

The commercial, which you can watch below, shows a mix of people — from older adults to children — battling it out on the video game screen.

They play games like “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Just Dance 2017” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" — all forthcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch.

The song “Believer” by Imagine Dragons plays over the clips. The video also trended on YouTube, hitting the No.16 spot.

The console arrives in stores March 3.

As we wrote back in October, the Nintendo Switch device will offer a change of pace for the video game company. It comes with a home dock, allowing players to set up their device at home, and a pair of detachable controllers, giving players an opportunity to play while on the go.

“At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room,” according to Nintendo. “By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you.”