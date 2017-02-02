SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney for John Swallow says prosecutors "ambushed" him in a hearing last week with a key witness' claim that the former attorney general extorted him for years.

As result, Scott Williams argued Thursday in 3rd District Court that the charges against Swallow should either be dismissed or the Feb. 7 trial date delayed. Williams said Marc Sessions Jenson's testimony makes it impossible to be ready to defend Swallow.

Jenson provided a "wild rendition never before made known to the defense" during nearly eight hours on the witness stand in an evidentiary hearing last week.

Jenson testified that Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a “secret" meeting at his Southern California office in June 2009 involving Utah Transit Authority officials and developers working on a train station stop. Hughes was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time.

Hughes denies attending a meeting there and has offered proof of his whereabouts during that time period.

"Mr. Jenson’s testimony was wholly unexpected. It has never before been provided to the defense. It has generated the need for a great many hours of investigation, witness interviews, obtaining and reviewing materials, and procuring witness availability for trial," Williams wrote in a motion late Wednesday.

Assistant Salt Lake County district attorney Chou Chou Collins told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills in a hearing Thursday that extortion is among the criminal activities associated with racketeering, one of the charges prosecutors have leveled against Swallow.

Collins said the racketeering charge is "completely" laid out in the probable cause statements prosecutors filed when Swallow was first charged in 2014. She said the state is under no obligation to point out every one of the activities on which racketeering is predicated.

A hearing on that and other issues is continuing this afternoon.