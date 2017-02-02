Church leaders in Canada released a statement condemning the Jan. 29 mass shooting at a Quebec City, Canada, mosque that claimed the lives of six people:

“We express our deep sorrow and condemnation for the tragic shooting of our brothers in worship at the Quebec City mosque. Central to the doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is that God is the Father to all inhabitants of the earth and that He loves each of us deeply. We are His children.

“We offer our prayers in support of those most directly impacted by this senseless and unjustifiable act. We further invite all to reach out in faith and tolerance and love to our brothers and sisters of other beliefs. We are indeed all God’s children.”

The statement was signed by four Area Seventies: Elder Alain L. Allard, North America Northeast Area; Elder Michael R. Murray, North America Northwest Area; Elder G. Lawrence Spackman, North America Central Area; and Elder James E. Evanson, North America Central Area.