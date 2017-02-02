Among the things to do this week are events such as the Utah Marriage Celebration, "James and the Giant Peach Jr.," Take Your Child to the Library Day, Shawn Colvin, Chinese New Year Cultural Performance, Freemason Installation Ceremony, Harlem Globetrotters, RootsTech, "The Importance of Being Earnest" and "The Wedding Toast Show."
Utah Marriage Celebration
Feb. 3, 4-9:30 p.m., Shepherd Union Building, Weber State, $40 for couple, $25 for individual (801-399-8207 or strongermarriage.org)
"James and the Giant Peach Jr."
Feb. 3, 4 and 6, 7 p.m.; Feb. 4, 4 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)
Shawn Colvin
Feb. 3-4, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$75 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)
Take Your Child to the Library Day
Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., participating county libraries (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)
Chinese New Year Cultural Performance
Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Murray, free (utahchinese.org)
Freemasons Installation Ceremony
Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 E. South Temple, free (utahgrandlodge.org)
"The Wedding Toast Show"
Saturdays in February, 9:30 p.m., The Comedy Loft, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $5 (ogdencomedyloft.com)
Harlem Globetrotters
Feb. 6, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301, W. South Temple, $20-$135 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)
RootsTech 2017
Feb. 8-11, times vary, Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, free-$209 (rootstech.org)
"The Importance of Being Earnest"
Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., Olpin Student Union, Little Theater, U., free (801-451-7892)