It has long been suspected that the specialization of high school athletes was an unhealthy trend for many reasons, most of them based on observation and anecdotal evidence. Now there is strong evidence that specialization — participating in only one sport, often out of season and throughout the year — is a health hazard.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) funded a study by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. The results: Specialized athletes sustained 60 percent more lower-extremity injuries during the study than multi-sport athletes (the study also indicated that specialized athletes were twice as likely to report sustaining a lower-extremity injury prior to the study, 46 percent to 24 percent).

“While we have long believed that sport specialization by high school athletes leads to an increased risk of overuse injury, this study confirms those beliefs about the potential risks of sport specialization,” said Bob Gardner, NFHS executive director. “Coaches, parents and student-athletes need to be aware of the injury risks involved with an overemphasis in a single sport.”

All of which is not exactly news. As someone who has coached high school sports for more than 25 years, I have been pushing this theme for years. Russ Toronto, a pioneer in sports medicine who died a few months ago, repeatedly railed against specialization in prep sports. He said this about soccer players: “The problem is that (soccer) is played year round. They're never getting time off, and as a result they're getting repetitive-stress injuries because they're doing so much of the same thing all the time … If you keep doing the same thing, the muscles fatigue and it loads up the ACL. It gets pulled in the same direction all the time and never gets to recover."

According to the NFHS, the primary purpose of its study was to compare injury rates for specialized athletes and multi-sport athletes, but it also revealed the rate of specialization. The athletes were considered “specialized” if they answered “yes” to at least four of six questions: 1) Do you train more than 75 percent of the time in your primary sport? 2) Do you train to improve skill and miss time with friends as a result? 3) Have you quit another sport to focus on one sport? 4) Do you consider your primary sport more important than your other sports? 5) Do you regularly travel out of state for your primary sport? 6) Do you train more than eight months a year in your primary sport?

Not surprisingly, soccer has the most specialized athletes — 47 percent of its athletes play just one sport — followed by volleyball (43 percent), basketball (37 percent), baseball/softball (35 percent), wrestling (29 percent), tennis (27 percent), track (17 percent), football (16 percent). (It should be noted that the study consisted of a mix of rural schools (14), suburban schools (12) and urban schools (3); specialization is vastly more prevalent at urban and suburban schools — in other words, the percentages would be much higher if nearly half of the schools in the survey were not rural.)

Soccer, volleyball and basketball are often driven by clubs and club coaches who encourage, if not demand, that their players play year round and give up other sports, usually by telling them that it will improve their chances for a college scholarship; meanwhile, it’s a moneymaking venture for the clubs.

Almost all specialized athletes say they focus on one sport because it increases their chances for a scholarship, but clearly the odds are against them. Last summer Deseret News prep writer James Edward reported that out of 1,991 high school soccer players from the class of 2016, 143 of them were awarded scholarships — but only 40 for Division I schools. Out of 2,374 senior football players, 43 of them won Division I scholarships. Out of 1,858 senior basketball players, 12 were given D-I scholarships.

It is hardly enough to justify the expense, the time and the sacrifice of specializing in a sport. Aside from serious injury considerations, specialization means lost opportunities for young athletes to experience other sports and perhaps even discover talents they might not have known they possessed. No matter how you cut it, the era of specialization is not a good thing, but it’s probably here to stay.