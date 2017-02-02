SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man charged in state court in connection with a violent robbery now faces federal charges under the Hobbs Act for his alleged involvement in a series of aggravated robberies in December in Salt Lake City.

Said Ahmad Hirsi, 19, was indicted in U.S. District Court late Wednesday on four counts of robbery under the Hobbs Act, as well as firearms violations. The Hobbs Act is used for robbery or extortion cases affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Hirsi was previously charged Jan. 12 in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

The owner of the Golden Pearl Restaurant, 1625 W. 700 North, was closing for the night on Jan. 6 and was taking the trash out the back door when Hirsi confronted him and attempted to rob the business, the charges state. A struggle ensued over Hirsi's gun and a shot was fired, just missing the owner's ear.

Police say the shot caused hearing loss for the owner.

As investigators retraced Hirsi's steps, they believed he could be responsible for a string of armed robberies of convenience stores and restaurants on Dec. 12, 22, and 27, as well as two robberies each on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, according to a search warrant unsealed in 3rd District Court. In a couple of those cases, the gunman used the same verbage during the robberies, telling the employees, "This is not a joke, give me the money."

Hirsi now faces federal charges for robberies at the Golden Pearl, and:

• Dec. 22, Anaya Market, 660 N. 1200 West

• Dec. 27, Taco Bell, 1758 N. West Temple

• Dec. 29, Smokin' Als, 915 N. 900 West

If convicted, Hirsi faces significant prison time. He faces a minimum-mandatory sentence of 80 years on the gun charges, as well as up to 20 years per robbery count under the Hobbs Act.