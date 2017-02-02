SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three teenage boys accused of committing a series of violent robberies at gunpoint, culminating with the shooting of a convenience store clerk who police say was complying with their demands.

Two of the boys, both 17, are charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Juvenile Court.

But it's unknown what criminal charges have been filed against a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting the clerk because 3rd District Juvenile Judge Dane Nolan sealed those charges after attorneys from the Utah Juvenile Defenders Association filed a motion to keep them private.

Under Utah law, felony criminal cases for juveniles 14 and older are presumed to be open to the public unless "good cause" can be shown otherwise.

On Jan. 23, Maxwell Vanorden, 21, was working at an Exxon convenience store, 2187 W. 4700 South, when two teens came inside and pointed guns at him, according to charging documents. A third suspect stayed outside near the door. The gunmen ordered Vanorden to open the cash registers. After compiling with their orders, Vanorden was shot twice, police say.

His left leg was shot, shattering his femur. The other bullet went through his left wrist — shattering it — and then continued into his abdomen, piercing his bladder, the charges state.

The 16-year-old boy claimed he shot the clerk because "he wasn't listening to me," and said "the clerk thought it was a game and wasn't taking them seriously," according to charging documents. Unified police investigators, however, said Vanorden was being totally compliant with the robbers' demands.

The incident was the latest in a series of violent robberies that police say were committed by the same three boys. The Deseret News has opted not to name them at this time.

On Jan. 22, three teens with guns entered the Shell gas station, 4018 W. 4100 South. One ordered a clerk to lay on the floor while the two others ordered a second clerk at gunpoint to open the cash registers, according to charges.

Thirty minutes later, three boys entered another Shell store at 7210 W. 3500 South, pointed guns and announced, "This is a robbery." A gunman ordered a clerk to lay on the floor and not look up or he would "smear my brains across the floor," the charges state.

About one hour after the second robbery, the teens are accused of entering a 7-Eleven, 6407 W. 4100 South, brandishing guns. One boy "racked his gun, and a round fell out on the ground," according to charging documents. The clerks were ordered to get on the ground and not look up.

The trio are reportedly "best friends" who hang out all the time, police say.

One of the 17-year-olds was previously charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a class B misdemeanor; and making threats, a class B misdemeanor, for an incident in August, according to court records.

The other 17-year-old does not have any significant prior criminal history.

It was unknown Thursday if the 16-year-old has a record in juvenile court because of the motion by defense attorneys to seal his charges. Nolan is expected to hold a hearing concerning the sealing of the accused teen's case next week.

Late last year, criminal charges against three teenagers — ages 14, 15 and 15 — accused of causing the death of West Valley police officer Cody Brotherson were sealed in juvenile court at the request of defense attorneys. After a coalition of journalists — including the Deseret News, KSL-TV, KSL Newsradio, ABC 4, KUTV, the Salt Lake Tribune, Fox 13 and the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists — fought the sealing, Judge Kim Hornak later unsealed the criminal charges filed against the three.