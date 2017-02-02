Acara, an orangutan at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, holds a papier-mache Atlanta Falcons helmet over her head in her enclosure Thursday, signifying her pick to win Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Acara's dad, Eli, who who died in 2014, gained notoriety by accurately predicting the winners in seven consecutive Super Bowls. Last year, Acara's brother, Tuah, inaccurately picked the Carolina Panthers to beat the Denver Broncos. This year's game will be played Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be aired live on Fox. Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem at last year's game, will provide the halftime entertainment.